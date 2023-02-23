The Meadville boys basketball team will see a familiar foe in Cathedral Prep today with a District 10 Class 5A championship at stake.
The Bulldogs and Ramblers will tip off the District 10 basketball postseason at Mercyhurst University at 6 p.m.
Meadville (6-16) and Cathedral Prep (19-3) knew this matchup was coming. As the only two teams in Class 5A, the teams were destined to play for a district title. Being that each team is in Region 7, they played twice in the regular season.
“Prep is a familiar foe, so it always comes down to execution and shot making when you’re playing a team for the third time. They have a talented and athletic team so we’ll have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance,” Meadville head coach Mark McElhinney said. “Based on what we’ve seen so far from them, the most important factor for us is have great possessions on both sides of the ball consistently throughout the entire contest. We are also going to have to rebound better and match Prep’s physicality.”
The Ramblers swept the season series. Prep won 63-47 at The House of Thrills and 68-33 with the ’Dogs on the road.
Headlining the Ramblers this season are guards Jake Sambuchino, Semontae Lofton, Amaree Pickens and Tavion Spencer. Inside is 6-feet 7-inch tall center Zion Barksdale. Barksdale transferred from Meadville following his sophomore season and had six dunks in their first matchup.
Meadville is led by a trio of guards in Khalon Simmons, Jack Burchard and Lucas Luteran. Burchard paces the ’Dogs in scoring with 15.7 points per game. Simmons and Luteran score 13.6 and 12.8, respectively. Forward Kellen Ball adds 7.5 points per game.
“We’ve played very well against good teams all year, but have not had the ability to close out games in the fourth quarter. Our guards play a lot of minutes, so it’s important that we utilize timeouts and our bench to get them some rest throughout the game,” McElhinney said. “Hopefully, we can keep it close for a fourth quarter run at them.”
The Bulldogs lost both games to Prep this season, but it is hard to beat a team three times. In 2021, Meadville swept Prep in the regular season, but lost in the district final before the Ramblers went on a run that ended with a state championship. In 2020, Meadville lost twice in the regular season before winning the district title by two points. The ’Dogs also bested Prep in 2019 for a district title.
What is McElhinney’s message to the team before today’s game?
“To focus on how hard we’ve worked this year and how much improvement we’ve made to get to this game,” McElhinney said. “It’s a long process to get to this point that can turn our season into a huge success in an instant. Our guys are not intimidated and know that they can beat anyone if we play to our capabilities.”
