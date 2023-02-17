Meadville survived an early 3-point barrage and nearly closed a 17-point deficit, but the Bulldogs ran out of steam down the stretch.
Erie beat Meadville 75-66 on Meadville's senior night at Meadville Area High School's House of Thrills on Thursday. Erie's Andreas McCullum pummeled Meadville with four 3-pointers in the opening quarter to give his team a 25-13 lead. The Royals led 40-23 at halftime, but Meadville was ready to mount a rally.
Midway through the third quarter, Meadville forced several turnovers and converted Erie's miscues into points. Sophomore guard Lucas Luteran drilled four 3-pointers in the quarter and helped the Bulldogs climb within four points.
McCullum answered for Erie with two treys of his own in the final minute to set Erie up 51-40 after three quarters of action.
"It's a game of runs. We didn't play great until the second half of the third quarter when we started making shots and getting them on the ropes a little bit," Meadville head coach Mark McElhinney said. "These guys are starting to learn they need to play both sides of the ball and play a full 32 minutes."
The Bulldogs cut the deficit to seven points early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer and were unable to close out their comeback.
"It's fatigue. We get tried. Our guards go hard for 24 minutes, then in the fourth quarter we struggle to get our close outs," McElhinney said. "Also, Andreas McCullum killed us tonight. I thought we had a chance to close it, but he was making some big shots. He shot a very high percentage, but our kids played hard."
McCullum finished with 20 points and six 3-pointers. As a team, Erie made 10 shots from beyond the arc. The Royals are 15-8 and 9-4 in Region 7.
Luteran led all scorers with 22 points and tallied seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Also in double digits was Jack Burchard and Khalon Simmons with 19 and 14, respectively.
It was the final time seniors Simmons, Dontae Burnett and Jashawn Husband will take the floor at the House of Thrills.
"I was really happy for our seniors Khalon, Dontae and big Jashawn, he got in there and won the tip. It was a fun night. It was fun for the seniors," McElhinney said. "You wish you would have walked away with a win, but we dug too deep of a hole in the first half to get out of that. It's a process and we certainly feel like we can play with anybody."
Meadville closed its regular season with an overall record of 6-16 and a 4-8 region record. The Bulldogs are scheduled to battle Cathedral Prep in the Class 5A district title game on Feb. 23 at a time and place to be determined.
Erie (75)
McCullum 7 0-0 20, Mims 6 0-0 15, Smith 5 0-0 11, Tate 4 0-0 8, Olango 3 0-0 6, Gore 2 0-0 4, Brewington 2 0-0 4.
Totals 32 1-2 75.
Meadville (66)
Luteran 8 1-2 22, Burchard 8 1-2 19, Simmons 5 2-4 14, Burnett 4 0-1 8, Soerensen 1 0-1 2, Ball 0 1-2 1.
Totals 26 5-12 66.
Erie;25;15;18;17;—;75
Meadville;13;10;28;15;—;66
3-point goals: Erie — McCullum 6, Mims 3, Smith; Meadville — Luteran 5, Burchard 2, Simmons 2.
Records: Erie 14-8, 8-4 Region 7; Meadville 6-16, 4-8 Region 7.
