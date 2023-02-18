Twelve wrestlers from Meadville Area High School will compete in today’s District 10 Class 3A championship for a chance to advance to the regional tournament.
Meadville will host the district tournament in conjunction with the Class 2A Section 1 tournament, which started Friday and will wrap up today. Joining Meadville in 3A will be Cathedral Prep, Erie, McDowell and Hickory.
“We have eight No. 2 seeds. I can’t recall a time in recent memory when we’ve had so many No. 2 seeds,” Meadville head coach Barry Anderson said. “Out of the eight, I can see a good number of them challenging in the finals. Ben Fuller is our only No. 1 seed. We could be looking to challenge for the team title and be the top team in the district.”
The Class 3A prelim matches are set for 9 a.m. with semifinals and consolation semifinals to follow. The third-place matches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Finals will begin at 5:30.
At last year’s district tournament, three Bulldogs won titles. Griffin Buzzell won at 189 pounds, but graduated. Caleb Anderson and Brighton Anderson, both sons of head coach Barry Anderson, walked away from the tournament with a crown. Caleb won at 113 pounds as a freshman and Brighton won at 138 as a sophomore.
“They are No. 2 and 3 seeds, but I certainly don’t see them as underdogs. They wrestled in some tough matches this year and our level of competition was greater,” Anderson said. “Both have the experience of winning and have been there before.”
C. Anderson is in the 121-pound bracket this year and is the No. 3 seed. Anderson, 18-12 this year, will battle Cathedral Prep’s Keegan Oler in the semifinals. When they wrestled each other in December, Oler won 4-2.
B. Anderson will also see a Cathedral Prep Rambler to start his tournament. At 152 and 26-6 this season, Anderson will wrestle Bo Martucci in the semifinals.
Other returning wrestlers that advanced passed districts last year are sophomore Fuller (107), junior Ty Tidball (189) and senior Rhoan Woodrow (215).
Fuller (20-5) will wrestle McDowell’s Cameron Delgado in the semifinals. Fuller has beaten Delgado twice this season, both with a pin.
Tidball (23-11) will see Matthew Eggleston of McDowell in the semifinals. Tidball pinned Eggleston earlier this month in the team wrestling tournament.
Woodrow (18-7) will battle Erie’s Chace McClendon, also in the semis. The two have not matched up this season.
Other Bulldogs competing are Stephen Ernst (127, 19-11), Alex Kinder (133, 16-11), Jacoby Thompson (139, 26-10), Ryder Say (145, 21-10), Connor Kearns (160, 17-10), Alaric Jones (189, 9-16) and Ian Whistler (285, 11-11).
“The No. 1 seeds are split between three teams and with us having eight No. 2s, that is pretty significant,” Anderson said. “It speaks to how much work the kids put in all season. Now it just comes down to doing what is expected of them and sometimes even more than expected.”
The top three finishers in each bracket will advance and wrestle at the Class 3A Northwest Regional Tournament in Altoona on Feb. 24 and 25. Last year, Meadville sent eight to regionals.
With the largest bracket consisting of five wrestlers and the smallest three, Meadville could be taking a lot of kids to Altoona.
“That is my expectation. The kids have been working hard all year and are determined to make it to regionals.”
