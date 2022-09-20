WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — The Meadville Bulldogs placed sixth out of 25 teams at the Marquette Invitational at The Country Club on Tuesday.
Freshman Gino Giliberto led the 'Dogs with a 85 to a team score of 349. Alex Burgess and Philip Pandolph each carded an 87 and Chris Costa shot a 90.
Saegertown finished 15th with a 363. Joe Grundy and Wyatt Zirkle shot a 85 and a 86, respectively. Jon Grundy recorded a 95 and Sully Zirkle had 97.
In 24th place was Conneaut. Robert Gowetski led the way with a 87. Maxx Feather shot a 98 while Kyle Herr (110) and Evan Carner (117) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles.
Cambridge Springs placed 25th at the invitational. Josh Reisenauer shot a 88 and Brady Campbell carded a 95. Kaiden Boozer and Gunnar Gage recorded a 115 and a 118, respectively.
Warren won the invitational with a 328. Following the Dragons in the top five was Grove City, Fairview, Lakeview and Franklin.
The best individual scorer on the day was Slippery Rock's Jacob Wolak. He was three under par with a 69. Warren's Braddock Damore shot even par at 77. Six other golfers shut a sub-80 round.
Marquette Invitational
at The Country Club
1) Warren (328)
Braddock Damore - 72
Owen Blum - 79
Conner Zaffino - 86
Brady Berdine - 91
2) Grove City (335)
Tyler Hamilton - 80
Trent Nemec - 82
Ethan Cunningham - 83
Logan Goodrich - 90
3) Fairview (338)
Anthony Laboda - 77
Will Fessler - 81
Archie Murphey 90
Tegan Rucks - 90
4) Lakeview (339)
Jackson Gadsby - 81
Maddox Bell - 85
Adam Snyder - 86
Owen Dye - 87
5) Franklin (348)
Aiden McCracken - 79
Ty Prince -86
Zach Rugh - 91
Avery Purich - 92
6) Meadville (349)
Gino Giliberto - 85
Alex Burgess - 86
Philip Pandolph - 86
Chris Costa - 90
6) General McLane (349)
Greysen Rhodes - 80
Braeden Means - 83
Jackson Dailey - 90
Ryan Dedrick - 96
8) Rocky Grove (352)
Haydon Bevier - 83
Alex Zinz - 87
Aaron Wetjen - 88
Andrew Schwab - 94
9) McDowell (357)
Jack Mucha - 81
John Feretti - 81
Kevin Dick - 93
Owen Bickel - 102
10) Hickory (358)
Aidan Enoch - 83
Luke Ferrance - 91
Ryan Brown - 91
Adam Scott - 93
10) Greenville (358)
Kaleb Porter - 87
Adian Emmett - 88
Jacob Csonka - 89
Brandon Stubert - 94
10) Mercyhurst (358)
Nick Momeyer - 78
Aiden Ollinger - 88
Nathan Kneidinger - 94
Diego Gomez - 98
13) Titusville (360)
Peyton Madden - 85
Kasen Neely - 87
Gavin Chappel - 88
Caden Blakeslee - 100
14) West Middlesex (362)
Caden Bender - 81
Devin Gruver - 93
Luke Mild - 93
John Partridge - 95
15) Saegertown (363)
Joe Grundy - 85
Wyatt Zirkle - 86
Jon Grundy - 95
Sully Zirkle - 97
16) Oil City (364)
Connor Highfield - 86
Charlie Motter - 87
Will McMahon - 91
Jacob Deeter - 100
16) Corry (364)
Nathan James - 79
Jacob Swartzfager - 83
Jacob Gantz - 101
Logan Davis - 101
18) Slippery Rock (372)
Jacob Wolak - 69
James Gillen - 93
Parker Dalcamo 99
Tyler Rice - 111
19) Union City (373)
Josh James - 77
Miles McCaslin - 92
Quinlan Magee -98
JR Trauner - 106
20) Harbor Creek (376)
Brady Rzodkiewicz - 86
Nick Simon 93
Isaac Schaaf - 94
David Decker - 103
20) North East (376)
Leyton Hassenplug - 81
Owen Kemp - 88
Colin Cunningham - 96
Dan Walk - 111
22) Fort LeBoeuf (383)
Nico Seterberg - 88
Brady Beers - 97
Zach Militello - 98
Troy Bickel - 100
23) Sharon (406)
Lex Dobosh - 100
Lucas Dobosh - 100
Carmine Thomas - 102
Will Beckert - 104
24) Conneaut (412)
Robert Gowetski - 87
Max Feather - 98
Kyle Herr - 110
Evan Carner - 117
25) Cambridge Springs (416)
Josh Reisenauer - 88
Brady Campbell - 95
Kaiden Boozer - 115
Gunnar Gage - 118
