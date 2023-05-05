SAEGERTOWN — The Meadville Bulldogs boys volleyball team left Saegertown Thursday night with a win to keep their undefeated season alive, but it was anything but easy.
Saegertown was aggressive throughout the match. Also, Meadville starting setter Jack Brown exited late in the first set with a scary injury near the bleachers. He did not return to action, but freshman Tate Walker stepped in to help the ’Dogs to a 3-1 win (25-21, 27-25, 19-25, 25-20).
“It was a tough, gritty win,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “It is tough when you get a wrench thrown at you like that. It was emotional for the guys.”
Meadville started strong and seemed to be heading for a big win in the first set. The Bulldogs led 23-17 when Brown got injured. Senior libero Hunter Graham stepped into the role of setter to close the first set before Walker took over to open the second set.
“Some of our guys picked up a lot of slack tonight. Tate came off the bench to set, Luc (Soerenen) got a lot of swings, took care of the ball and executed when we needed him to,” Bancroft said. “Our sophomore middles did a nice job touching balls at the net and getting kills when we needed them to.”
The Panthers did not back down after the first set. They were aggressive and played well above the net. Late in the second set, Saegertown’s Quincy Zook took turns pummeling the ball into the floor at Steve Scott Gymnasium with Meadville’s Soerensen and Jackson Decker delivering it back.
The set was up for grabs with a tie at 25. A Soerensen kill and a Saegertown hitting error pushed the ’Dogs ahead 2-0.
Saegertown finished the third set on an 8-2 run to win and keep its upset hopes alive by trailing 2-1
“Our effort was here tonight. It was not against Cochranton (on Tuesday), so I am happy with that. We just made too many errors,” said Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson. “We had some service errors in the fourth set, but on the other hand we served aggressively in the third set and that’s why we pulled away.
“We need to find a happy medium there. We have to just quit giving up those four and five point runs. We are getting there.”
Meadville pulled ahead 12-6 in the fourth set and kept a healthy lead the rest of the way to ensure the match did not get pushed to a fifth set.
“That was an important win for us. It was important seeding wise but more important to see how we respond to adversity like that. It was really cool to see,” Bancroft said. “Our upperclassmen at times made some plays, but the leadership from our young guys was big and exciting to see for our program.”
Soerensen led the offense with 19 kills and added six digs. Decker had 13 kills and six digs. Walker finished with 29 assists.
Meadville is 10-0 overall this season and 8-0 in the region. The Bulldogs will host Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday.
Zook paced Saegertown with 14 kills and seven blocks. Brady Greco dished 37 assists and added six digs, three kills and one block. Sam Hetrick had 28 digs.
Collin Jones had a double double with 23 digs and 10 kills. Sam Draa added 16 digs and eight kills.
The Panthers have lost two straight matches, but both were to teams ranked in the top 10 in the state according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Saegertown is 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the region.
“We need to find a way to get over that hump. What do you do extra to get over that? When you start stealing sets off teams, first you have to win a close one, which we did when we won the third set,” Johnson said. “Now the thing is we have to win a match. You win a couple of those close sets and hopefully get over the next hump, which is winning a match against one of these good teams.”
Saegertown will play at Rocky Grove on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.