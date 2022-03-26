Meadville looked to be in trouble early, but the veteran-laden Bulldogs swung momentum in their direction for a season-opening victory.
The 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22) win came against an unfamiliar opponent in District 3’s Northeastern.
The Northeastern Bobcats are a Class 3A school near York. The Bobcats are a powerhouse in eastern Pa with seven state titles since 2010, including six in a row from 2013 to 2018. Last year’s team lost in the state quarterfinals against eventual champion North Allegheny.
Despite the team’s pedigree, the Bulldogs didn’t back down.
Meadville opened the game with a perfect serve-receive into a slam by senior Braden Bosco for a 1-0 lead. The Bobcats fought back and the two squads were pretty even throughout the first set.
With the score knotted at 20s, Northeastern went on a run and took the first set 25-23.
“We want to play teams like this because they’re usually the best and we want to play the best. That was an awesome way to start,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “Even in the first set we played pretty good, but they also played pretty good. That’s why we play those types of teams.”
The second set was more of the same with two high caliber teams duking it out. The score was again tied late, but this time Meadville came out on top 25-21.
In the third set, Northeastern was on a tear early. The Bobcats opened on a 5-0 run and led 11-6 before Meadville took control of the game.
“We just had to get back to the basics. We weren’t passing the ball well. We made a lot of errors and it all starts in the serve-receive game. We were not winning that to start with,” Bancroft said. “We were able to make a couple big plays to get some momentum. We had a couple touches at the net to slow them down a little bit, they made a couple errors and it flipped the script.”
A big part of flipping the script was Jackson Decker’s powerful spikes that got a rise out of the crowd at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills every time. Decker had room to work with thanks in large part to setter Caden Mealy delivering on-point passes and executing some kills of his own.
Several times Mealy would fake his normal pass only to boink the ball over the unsuspecting Bobcat front line into the soft spot of the defense.
“Caden does a nice job knowing when to do it and he disguises it well. It kept them on their toes and it opens up a lot of things when you can establish that,” Bancroft said. “Mitch (McKain) got into that a bit too at the end. We just didn’t have a chance to get him the ball early on, but he did a nice job.”
The ’Dogs took the third set 25-19 and the fourth and final set 25-22. Meadville was firmly in control throughout the fourth set.
Leading Meadville on offense was Decker with 21 kills. The 6-foot-4-inch outside hitter added nine digs, four assists and two blocks. Mealy dished 38 assists with 15 digs and nine kills.
Rounding out the attack was Julian Jones with eight kills and nine digs, Bosco with seven kills and six digs and McKain with five kills.
Meadville is 1-0 overall on the season. The Bulldogs will host a tournament tomorrow starting at 9 a.m.