With the postseason on deck to start next week, the Meadville softball team is getting hot at the right time.
The Bulldogs beat Hickory 12-2 in six innings in Thursday's non-region game. The offensive output included 12 hits, four doubles and four home runs.
The win came two days after an 11-10 win against General McLane and a week after going to nine innings with Conneaut.
"We are on a roll. Our bats have come alive. It started with CASH when we went to extra innings," Meadville head coach Renee Ashton said. "This is what I knew we could do. I knew we had a deep lineup and they have come awake. It's the perfect time for them to get hot."
On Thursday, Hickory got on the board in the second inning, but Lexi Carr hit an RBI double in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 1.
In the third inning, Meadville tallied two home runs and two doubles in a four-run scoring output. Nevaeh Baker and Kendall Mealy opened the order with consecutive doubles before Teagan Reichel homered to left field, which gave the 'Dogs a 4-1 lead.
Katie Say added a solo homer to right field to push the lead to 5-1.
In the fourth, Hickory loaded the bases with no outs and scored on an error. In the circle, Rylee Kregel did not waver. She delivered two strikeouts and forced Hickory into a fly out, caught by little sister Addy Kregel, and got the Bulldogs out of the inning with no further damage.
In the bottom of the fourth, Elliot Schleicher joined the home run party with a deep shot that may have reached French Creek if the ball didn't strike a tree. Not to be left out, Mealy hit a solo homer over the center field wall to push Meadville ahead 7-2.
"The thing I changed was basically I surrendered and said 'lets play loose and for the love of the game and see what happens,'" Ashton said. "It's more about doing what they know how to do and have fun."
The relaxed attitude at the plate paid off. The 'Dogs scored twice in the fifth and thrice in the sixth to give Meadville a 12-2 mercy-rule win.
Mealy and Say each were 3-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Reichel had four RBIs on two hits and Schleicher had two RBIs on one hit.
"It's a good time to be hot with our bats. This is what I knew we could do," Ashton said. "It's about doing our job, staying loose and having fun."
In the circle, R. Kregel finished with eight strikeouts and no earned runs.
Meadville is 10-8 overall and will host Cochranton today in a non-region game for the team's regular season finale.
"Our momentum is growing. We are feeling good," Ashton said. "It's about putting it all together now. This is an all-around talented group of girls."
Hickory (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) M. Myers 3-0-0-0, L. Myers 3-0-1-0, Miller 3-0-0-0, Fustos 3-1-1-0, Trimboli 2-0-1-0, Jewell 1-1-0-0, Black 3-0-1-1, Hanzelka 3-0-0-0, Reardon 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-2-4-1.
Meadville (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mealy 4-3-3-2, A. Kregel 4-1-0-0, Reichel 4-1-2-4, R. Kregel 4-0-0-0, Say 4-3-3-2, Carr 3-1-1-1, Schleicher 3-1-2-2, Curtiss 1-0-0-0, Ashton 1-0-0-0, Baker 3-1-1-0, Coppola 0-1-0-0. Totals 31-12-12-11.
Hickory 010 100 x — 2 4 4
Meadville 014 223 x — 12 12 3
BATTING
2B: M — Baker, Carr, Mealy, Say.
HR: HT — Mealy, Reichel, Say, Schleicher.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) H — Miller LP 3-6-5-5-1-0, M. Myers 2-6-7-4-2-1; M — R. Kregel WP 6-4-2-0-8-3.
Records: Hickory 12-8, Meadville 10-8.
