The Meadville boys soccer team lost a heartbreaker to Bradford in a Region 5 game Wednesday night at Bender Field.
Meadville had a corner kick with about two minutes left in a 15-minute overtime period. The ball was quickly stolen by Bradford. The Owls flipped the field for a counterattack.
Bradford’s Jake Franz got into a one-on-one situation and found the back of the net for his third goal of the game to give the Owls the win.
“We couldn’t leave No. 34 alone. We had to anticipate and win the ball in those moments,” Meadville head coach Jim Miller said. “Our effort to get that ball in on that corner kick wasn’t strong enough. We didn’t have that and our recovery wasn’t there.”
Franz’s goal spoiled Meadville’s senior night, but the Bulldogs had plenty to celebrate late in regulation.
Trailing 2-1 for most of the second half, Meadville needed some magic to tie the game. With about four minutes left, Matt DeVore converted on a free kick with a high arcing shot over the goalkeeper’s outstretched hands.
The celebration was short-lived. With about 90 seconds left in regulation, Bradford’s Lucas Johnson scored on a header off a corner kick to put the Owls back in the lead 3-2.
In the remaining time in regulation, Bradford’s defense kicked ball after ball out of bounds and didn’t allow Meadville to generate an attack down the sideline. With five seconds left, a Meadville throw-in connected with a Bradford player’s hands for a handball. The penalty occurred in the goal box and gave Meadville a penalty kick and an opportunity to tie the game.
Logan Shaw got the nod to attempt the kick and made the most of his opportunity. Shaw’s goal tied the game 3-3 and sent the game into overtime.
“Hats off to Logan Shaw for his composure. He’s only a sophomore,” Miller said. “We didn’t hesitate — my wife Katie made the decision with no hesitation and we went with Logan on the PK.”
In the first half, Franz got Bradford on the scoreboard with about three minutes left. Meadville responded quickly. Less than a minute later, Tate Walker scored from about 35 yards out off a feed from DeVore to tie the game before halftime.
Franz scored his second goal early in the second half to give Bradford breathing room until DeVore’s free kick.
“I’m proud of them,” Miller said. “The fight was unbelievable tonight.”
With the loss, Meadville is 7-8 on the season. The Bulldogs will host North East today in a non-region game before playing Cathedral Prep and Erie High on the road next week to close out the season.
Miller, in his first-year at the helm, is happy with how his team’s performed this season.
“This team has exceeded my expectations. We’re far and above what I expected,” Miller said. “I have four players all playing their first year of high school soccer and four freshman that have played for me in the travel system. These guys have learned so fast. I’m proud of these boys.”
