SOUTH FAYETTE — The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team lost a PIHL game 3-1 to South Fayette on Monday.
Rocco Tartaglione scored Meadville’s goal with an assist from Michael Mahoney.
“We fell behind 3-0 and scored a goal, but we were outshot 25-19. We continue to get doubled up on shots so we spend a lot of time in our own end,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “We have two issues, we give up way too many shots and we don’t shoot the puck enough. We’ve been out shot in 14 of our 17 PIHL games.
“Sam Coppola has been outstanding in goal this year to give us a chance in most of our games this season.”
Meadville is now 16-13-1 overall and 11-6 in the PIHL.
Meadville plays next on Sunday at Peters Township. They play their last home game Tuesday against Butler at 7:45 p.m. for senior night.