The Meadville hockey team lost to Penn Trafford 3-1 at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena on Monday.
Rocco Tartaglione scored the game’s opening goal and put Meadville ahead in the first period.
Penn Trafford scored twice in the second period. The Warriors added their final goal with 28 seconds left on a power play empty netter.
“We took a lot of penalties. We held our own in the five-on-five,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “We were outshot 32-19 and I think the discrepancy was because of a few dumb penalties. We’re not good enough to play shorthanded.”
Meadville plays at South Fayette on Thursday before hosting Mars on Monday. Monday’s game will be senior night, at 7:15 p.m., before the game begins at about 7:45. It will be Plunkett’s final game behind the bench as he announced his retirement earlier this week.
