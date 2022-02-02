The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team lost 5-3 to Mars at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs have now dropped three consecutive games. They have been outscored 13-7 during that span.
“It’s my job to try to figure out where things have kind of gone off the rails,” said Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett. “Yeah, it’s been very disappointing the last three games.”
The Fighting Planets got on the board first and never relinquished their lead. Declan Abbey made it 1-0 with 6:28 left in the first period. Max Weaver then made it a two-goal game with 11:14 left in the second period.
Less than two minutes later, Rocco Tartaglione made it 2-1 after he rifled the puck into the net with 9:45 left in the period.
However, that was as close as the ‘Dogs got as Jacob Lestitian tallied another two goals for the Fighting Planets. Lestitian scored his first goal with 1:04 left in the second period and then scored again with 13:23 remaining in the contest.
Alex Burgess and Nick Kaste both scored third period goals, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Fighting Planets. Overall, the ‘Dogs were outshot 46-19.
“You have to shoot the puck if you wanna try to score in this game and for whatever reason, we haven’t quite figured that out,” Plunkett said.
Penalties were also an issue for the ‘Dogs as they committed 10 penalties to the Fighting Planets’ four. Burgess committed the last two penalties with 43 seconds left in the game. After being called for holding, Burgess was assessed a 10-minute misconduct. Burgess then skated off the ice and slammed the door to the locker room.
“I thought a couple of the calls were a little iffy, but we deserved several of them,” Plunkett said. “Just at the end, Alex Burgess, you know he takes a penalty, gets a misconduct and he’s slamming his stick. We got a lot of selfish kids right now that have to check their ego at the door and just come in there and try to be a member of the team instead of thinking they’re the most important part of the team.”
After the Bulldogs participate in the South Bend Tournament Friday through Sunday, they will have have three league games left starting with South Fayette next Monday. The Bulldogs will round out league play against Butler (Feb. 15) and Thomas Jefferson (Feb. 28).
“Stranger things have happened, but any shot of trying to catch South Fayette for second place and getting a home-ice playoff game probably just went out the window tonight,” Plunkett said.
“We’ve certainly put ourselves in a tough position,” Plunkett continued. “We’ve just gotta get better defensively. We’re not good enough to outscore our mistakes.”