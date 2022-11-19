GATES MILLS, Ohio — The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team lost to Gilmour Academy 4-0 in a non-conference game on Friday night
The loss puts Meadville at 1-9-1 overall on the year. The Bulldogs have not scored a goal in their previous four games.
“We played a little better tonight. We had a good opportunity to score when we were down 2-0 but they took it and scored two goals in a matter of seconds,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “Instead of trailing 2-1 it was 4-0 rather quickly.”
Through the first two periods, Meadville was outshot 20-10 but in the third was outshot 17-5 for a total of 37-15. In goal, Sam Coppola saved recorded 33 saves.
Meadville will play again next weekend at the Bowling Green Tournament.
“We’re a team that needs some time away from the rink,” Plunkett said. “Hopefully Thanksgiving gives us a little bit of luck.”
