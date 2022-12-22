Meadville was within striking distance in the final match of Wednesday night’s dual against Cathedral Prep, but the Ramblers held on for a 38-27 Region 5 win at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
With three bouts left, Brighton Anderson earned a technical fall at 160 pounds to tie the match at 27. The junior had several chances to pin his opponent but came up just short.
At 172, Cathedral Prep’s Jaden Crockett earned a technical fall against Rocco Woodrow to put Prep up 32-27 with a final bout at 189 to go.
“Obviously Brighton went out and did the job that he did. Several times he had a chance to get a pin but the mat didn’t get slapped,” Meadville head coach Barry Anderson said. “Then we were in a position to win at the end because Rocco only gave up a tech fall and we thought Ty (Tidball) had a good chance to pin his opponent.”
A Bulldogs’ pin would have given Meadville the win, but Cathedral Prep’s Owen Shetler pinned Tidball in four minutes and 37 seconds. The Ramblers won 38-27.
Anderson thought the match could have been decided earlier than the final bout.
“I thought we had a really good chance. I know they brought in some youth with some young freshmen but we did too,” Anderson said. “I think our lightweights let us down. I really thought we had a chance to run the table there starting at 114 up to 127, but they had other ideas.”
Cathedral Prep won with a forfeit at 107. At 114, 121 and 127, Amir Johnson, Keegan Oler and Andrew Gammon, respectively, gave the Ramblers a series of decisions.
Sam Staab, a two-time District 10 champion, pinned Meadville’s Alex Kinder in 5:04 for six points at 133.
“Credit them, they were ready at those weights. Alex, that was one of their more talented kids he wrestled. I thought he wrestled okay for a spell,” Anderson said. “I was really impressed at 139 and 145, our freshmen.”
At 139, Jacoby Thompson earned a 10-2 decision to give his team four points. At 145, fellow freshman Ryder Say pinned his opponent in 3:10. A pin that pushed the Bulldogs into the lead 22-21.
Prep’s Brandon Byrd pinned Connor Kearns in 2:32 in the 152-pound bout.
“It’s good experience this early to wrestle a team that’s this good. I know their level of competition up to this point has been better than ours,” Anderson said. “We’ve had five matches but it was against two teams that weren’t full so some of our kids haven’t been in a battle yet.”
The match couldn’t have started much better for Meadville.
The Bulldogs won at 215 with a forfeit for Rhoan Woodrow. Then, at 285, first-year wrestler Ian Whistler pinned his opponent in 1:17. Through the first two bouts, the Bulldogs led 12-0.
“Ian Whistler going out and pinning his kid, that’s big. He hasn’t been with this sport very long. He’s been with the team for three weeks,” Anderson said. “He went out and did a good job for us and sometimes when that happens a team can get energized because they see something like that but we didn’t respond the way we needed to.”
Meadville is 0-1 in region matches but 5-1 overall. Cathedral Prep is 1-0 in the region and 6-3 overall.
Compared to last year against the Ramblers the Bulldogs have improved. In a 47-24 loss in January Meadville won three matches via forfeit and only one that actually transpired.
If Meadville and Cathedral Prep are to see each other again in a dual meet it would be in the Class 3A team tournament on Feb. 2.
“We were close. We weren’t all the way there. We have a talented team with some good wrestlers but we need to work harder in the room and we need to get better,” Anderson said. “We need to get to midseason form sooner than later. I know this team’s talented and we’re not necessarily young. We have a couple freshmen and sophomores but a good number of juniors and seniors too.
“We’ll see what happens with the leadership on this team if they can push these guys to be a little better each and every day we’re in the room and see where we go from there.”
