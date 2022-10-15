Meadville suffered its first loss last week against McDowell and rebounded in a big way on Friday.
The Bulldogs welcomed Franklin to Bender Field for homecoming and won 77-0.
On Meadville's first play from scrimmage, Khalon Simmons ran for a 78-yard touchdown. On Franklin's first drive, Ty Tidball recovered a fumble to set up Amarri Lewis for a 20-yard touchdown. Meadville led 14-0 less than two minutes into the game.
"I thought we had a poor outing last week against McDowell so the whole key tonight was get back in here, get back on track and get back to what we do — playing Meadville Bulldog football," Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. "The kids did a good job responding. We still had way too many penalties but it's something we'll continue to work on."
Meadville added two more touchdowns in the first quarter. Brighton Anderson returned an interception 35 yards and Simmons connected with Nic Williams on a swing pass, which went 48 yards.
In the second quarter, the 'Dogs added five more touchdowns to their lead. Brady Walker scored on runs from one and 36 yards while Simmons scored on runs of one and 72 yards. Lewis scored from three yards out late in the quarter and Meadville led 61-0 at halftime.
Despite all of the success, Meadville was penalized eight times in the first half. Six of which were while on offense. Penalties have plagued the Bulldogs all season long.
"They're ultra aggressive and they're edgy. They play with a hot running motor. They're out there hitting people and finishing plays," Collins said. "A lot of times they're plays they don't need to finish. They're blocking guys out of bounds and pancaking guys so we're getting hit with these penalties. We line up and they wanna come off the line and blast somebody and we get false starts.
"That edge — you like that as a football coach because we're an edgy group — but in the same sense it can be to your detriment and it has been in several games this year."
In the second half, both teams agreed to an eight-minute running clock with backups playing. Meadville added two more touchdowns, one from Jordan Lawrence and one from Jacoby Thompson.
Simmons led Meadville with 264 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also passed for 97 yards and one touchdown. Walker scored twice and ran for 72 yards while Lewis scored twice with 30 yards. Williams caught two passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Meadville is 7-1 on the season and 5-0 in Region 5 action. The Bulldogs will finish the regular season at Warren next week.
Collins is happy with how his team responded from last week's loss to McDowell and has his eyes set on the bigger picture.
"I was glad McDowell humbled us the way we did. That loss last week took a little edge off of us that needed to be taken off of us. The guys were focused and we had a good week of practice," Collins said. "We kept telling them we're practicing and we're playing for the bigger picture. Where do we wanna go this season and where do we wanna end up. That's the mentality we need to have as we practice and finish these games."
Franklin 0 0 0 0 — 0
Meadville 28 33 8 8 — 77
First Quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 78 run (Oliver Przepiora kick).
M — Amarri Lewis 20 run (Xp good).
M — Brighton Anderson 35 yard interception return (Xp good).
M — Khalon Simmons 48 yard pass to Nic Williams (Xp good).
Second Quarter
M — Brady Walker 1 yard run (Xp good).
M — Brady Walker 36 yard run (Xp no good).
M — Khalon Simmons 72 run (Xp good).
M — Khalon Simmons 1 run (Xp good).
M — Amarri Lewis 3 run (Xp no good).
Third Quarter
M — Jacoby Thompson 11 run (2 point Tahlir McClure run).
Fourth Quarter
M — Jordan Lawrence 4 run (2 point Ryan Reichel run).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Franklin — Caiden Beatty 8-(-5), Hunter Marstellar 8-(-22), Jason Carey 5-(-2), ; Meadville — Khalon Simmons 8-264, Brady Walker 6-72, Amarri Lewis 3-30, Bradyn Miller 2-39, Jacoby Thompson 3-41, Tahlir McClure 3-13, Tymir Phillips 1-26.
PASSING: Franklin — Hunter Marstellar 7-16 71 yards 1 int, Jason Carey 1-3 18 yards; Meadville — Simmons 3-4 97 yards 1 td.
RECEIVING: Franklin — Cole Buckley 4-14, Avery Shetler 2-53, Caiden Beatty 1-4, Devin Umstead 1-18; Meadville — Nic Williams 2-91 yards 1 td, Andrew Jefferson 1-6.
Records: Franklin 0-7; Meadville 7-1.
