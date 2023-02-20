After the first full session of the District 10 Class 3A Individual Championship Tournament at Meadville High School on Saturday, the host Meadville Bulldogs were right were they wanted to be. By the end of the medal round, the 'Dogs hopes had to be moved to next week's PIAA Class 3A Northwest Regional in Altoona.
As it turned out, with all wrestling done but the championship finals, MASH found itself in second place with 173 points, just one notch behind Cathedral Prep (174 points) and with a solid seven grapplers in going for gold. Unfortunately, luck did not shine on Meadville in that final session as the team went 0-for-7 and fell to fourth in the final standings. Cathedral Prep used three individual champions to hold on and claim the team title with 188 points. McDowell, which was in fourth, made a huge rally with seven champs to take second with 187 points. Hickory won the other three golds to also leap Meadville and place third with 175 points, while Erie was fifth with 36 points.
Oddly enough, the Bulldogs actually wrestled much better than the final tally would suggest.
"I was blown away by our efforts," said MASH head coach Barry Anderson. "I think we are in a better position than we were last year at this point. So I believe we are going to go down to Altoona and make some noise."
The letdowns came early as sophomore Ben Fuller took the mat in the 107-pound final. He started off slow and, following a technical violation for a closed hand to the face of Hickory's Brody Bishop early in the second period, fell behind 4-0. The call was questioned by MASH head coach Barry Anderson, but it seemed to fire up Fuller. When the match restarted, Fuller closed the period with a pair of takedowns, allowing just an escape, to close the gap to 5-4. He then took the lead 6-5 with a reversal early in the third. But trying to make something happen after giving up an escape, he got out of position and gave up a takedown to fall 8-6.
"We were in that match," said Anderson. "He had two really nice takedowns in a row, but the third shot wasn't as good and he gave up points."
At 133 pounds, senior Alex Kinder ran into a buzzsaw in McDowell's Javarie Blue. Kinder did have his moments when he was able to slow down the Trojan, but it was never enough to stop Blue's momentum. In the end, McDowell's takedown machine posted a 20-8 major decision.
Next up was Ryder Say at 145 pounds. A freshman, Say just could not get his offense going against McDowell's Lucas Kurelowech. He was able to use solid defense to keep the deficit at 2-1 after the first period, but he could not keep it up. Kurelowech added a pair of takedowns and an escape in the second period and two more takedowns in the third to capture an 11-4 decision.
Next out was 152-pounder Brighton Anderson, who did everything he could to give the Bulldogs a title.
Anderson came out fast and scored the first takedown over McDowell's Artis Simmons just 27 seconds after the opening whistle. The junior then controlled his opponent for 1:33 to lead 2-0 after one. Simmons took down to start period two, got a quick escape and takedown to grab a 3-2 advantage, but Anderson was able to escape with 43 seconds left to tie the score at 3-3, where it would stay going into the third.
The final stanza was a back-and-forth masterpiece. Anderson took down and escaped immediately to grab a 4-3 lead. Simmons countered 10 seconds later with a takedown to go up 5-4. Anderson escaped again to tie it back up at 5-5 with 1:02 left in the period. Simmons appeared to get the winning takedown with 38 seconds left, but Anderson wasn't finished. He worked from the bottom and got on top of Simmons just before the pair went out of bounds with five seconds left. But instead of getting credit for the 2-point reversal, the referee only awarded him a 1-point escape. That cost the Bulldog a chance in OT as Simmons was able to stay on his feet in the final five seconds and notch the 7-6 win.
"I thought that should have been two at the end," said coach Anderson. "He had the kid going to his back and was right on top of him. I've never seen (one point) given in that situation. So he misses out on overtime and maybe he gets a win there too."
Ty Tidball also came up short in heartbreaking fashion at 172 against Cathedral Prep's Owen Shetler. Tidball couldn't get his offense going and a couple times overshot, which left him open for the takedown. Shetler took advantage, outscoring Tidball two takedowns and a reversal to four escapes to capture the 6-4 decision.
The heartbreak continued when 215-pounder Rhoan Woodrow took on McDowell's Troy Peterson. Woodrow also fell behind early, looking up at a 4-1 deficit after one period. However, as Peterson took the down position to open the second, Woodrow took advantage on top and turned the Trojan to pick up a pair of backpoints to cut the lead to 4-3. Unfortunately, Peterson kept Woodrow's offense at bay from there and limited Woodrow to escapes as he captured a 10-6 win.
Finally, senior Ian Whistler took the mat at 285 pounds against McDowell's Jack Sroka. The Trojan was dominant from the start and led 8-0 after two periods. Whistler then chose the down position to start the third, but Sroka made him pay by turning him to his back and posting the fall in 4:23.
"Ty wrestled a good match," said coach Anderson. "Rhoan wrestled a really good match. I think we are right where we need to be."
Despite the lack of gold, there were plenty of positives for the Black and Red.
Anderson, Fuller, Tidball and Woodrow were all a call or move from away from being in position to have their hand raised instead of their opponent's. And despite the finals outcomes, the Bulldogs are still sending 11 of the 12 wrestlers entered in the tournament to Altoona for the regional tournament. Besides the seven runner-ups, Freshman Jacoby Thompson (138) Sophomore's Caleb Anderson (121) and Stephen Ernst (127), and senior Alaric Jones (189) all placed third to advance.
"I'm really happy with that," said coach Anderson. "Our goal was to get all 12 through, which would have been nice. But 11 ... I am happy with that. Our previous high was eight."
Other champions on the night were, for McDowell, Logan Sallot (114) and Caleb Butterfield (160). Prep's other two titles went to Keegan Oler (121) and Sammy Staab (127), while Hickory's other two titles were won by Conner Saylor (139) and Ty Holland (189).
District 10 Class AAA Individual Championship Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 18
at Meadville Area Senior High School
Team Standings: 1. Cathedral Prep (CP) 188; 2. McDowell (McD) 187; 3. Hickory (H) 174; 4. Meadville (Mdv) 173; 5. Erie (E) 36.
Preliminary ROund
121: William Pryzbylski (E) pinned James Ortiz (McD), 3:51.
133: Andrew Gammon (CP) pinned Kimonni Davis (E), 1:29.
145: Logan Rodgers (H) pinned Favian Gonzalez (E), 1:!2.
152: Landon Lee (H) pinned Dominic Mondragon (E), :42.
160: Adam Myers (H) pinned Eddie Williams (E), :44.
172: Baylee Morse (H) pinned Sam Vaughn (E), :59.
285: Xavier Loredo (E) pinned Noah Schmitt (H), 4:47.
Championship Semifinals
107: Ben Fuller (Mdv) pinned Cameron Delgado (McD), :48; Brody Bishop (H) pinned Aiden Carter (CP), 1:07.
114: Logan Sallot (McD) dew bye; Amir Johnson (CP) pinned Tyler Boyle (H), 1:23.
121: Dylan O'Brien (H) pinned Pryzbylski (E), 2:19; Keegan Oler (CP) dec. Caleb Anderson (Mdv), 7-0.
127: Sammy Staab (CP) won by forfeit; Matt Reardon (H) pinned Stephen Ernst (Mdv), 1:35.
133: Javarie Blue (McD) dec. Gammon (CP), 9-4; Alex Kinder (Mdv) pinned Logan Kent (H), 1:52.
139: Conner Saylor (H) pinned Donovan Neavins (McD), 1:26; Brandon Byrd (CP) dec. Jacoby Thompson (Mdv), 7-6.
145: Lucas Kurelowech (McD) tech. fall Rodgers (H), 16-0 (Time not recorded); Ryder Say (Mdv) dec. Xavier Dombkowski (CP), 4-2.
152: Artis Simmons (McD) pinned Lee (H), :15; Brighton Anderson (Mdv) dec. Bo Martucci (CP), 4-2.
160: Caleb Butterfield (McD) pinned Myers (H), 1:32; Jaden Crockett (CP) pinned Connor Kearns (Mdv), 5:29.
172: Owen Shetler (CP) pinned Morse (H), :33; Ty Tidball (Mdv) dec. Matthew Eggleston (McD), 8-3.
189: Ty Holland (H) major dec. Damar Dickerson (McD), 9-1; Isaiah Harrick (CP) pinned Alaric Jones (Mdv), 2:57.
215: Troy Peterson (McD) pinned Brendan Gioan (H), 1:03; Rhoan Woodrow (Mdv) pinned Chace McClendon (E), :14.
245: Jack Sroka (McD) pinned Loredo (E), :28; Ian Whistler (Mdv) pinned Max Spaulding (CP), 2:58.
Consolation Semifinals
121: Anderson (MdV) pinned Ortiz (McD), :18.
133: Kent (H) pinned Davis (E), 2:38.
145: Dombkowski (CP) pinned Gonzalez (E), :15.
152: Martucci (CP) pinned Mondragon (E), 2:05.
160: Kearns (Mdv) pinned Williams (E), :48.
172: Eggleston (McD) pinned Vaughn (E), :09.
285: Spaulding (CP) pinned Schmitt (H), 1:!5.
Championship Finals
107: Bishop (H) dec. Fuller (Mdv), 8-6.
114: Sallot (McD) tech. fall Johnson (CP), 17-2 (4:00).
121: Oler (CP) pinned O'Brien (H), 2:12.
127: Staab (CP) dec. Reardon (H), 6-0.
133: Blue (McD) major dec. Kinder (Mdv), 20-8.
139: Saylor (H) major dec. Byed (CP), 12-2.
145: Kurelowech (McD) dec. Say (Mdv), 11-4.
152: Simmons (McD) dec. Anderson (Mdv), 7-6.
160: Butterfield (McD) pinned Crockett (CP), 4:42.
172: Shetler (CP) dec. Tidball (Mdv), 6-4.
189: Holland (H) pinned Harrick (CP), 1:32.
215: Peterson (McD) dec. Woodrow (Mdv), 10-6.
285: Sroka (McD) pinned Whistler (Mdv), 4:23.
Consolations for Third-Place
107: Carter (CP) dec. Delgado (McD), 8-2.
114: Boyle (H) drew bye.
121: Anderson (Mdv) pinned Pryzbylski (E), 1:50.
127: Ernst (Mdv) won by forfeit.
133: Kent (H) dec. Gammon (CP), 6-4.
139: Thompson (Mdv) pinned Neavins (McD), 1:51.
145: Dombkowski (CP) dec. Rodgers (H), 6-2.
152: Martucci (CP) pinned Lee (H), 2:29.
160: Myers (H) dec. Kearns (Mdv), 7-3.
172: Eggleston (McD) pinned Morse (H), 2:01.
189: Jones (Mdv) pinned Dickerson (McD), :38.
215: Gioan (H) pinned McClendon (E), 1:31.
285: Spaulding (CP) pinned Loredo (E), :59.
