WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Bulldogs rallied from an early three-run deficit and staved off a late Eagle rally for a 8-7 win in the team's home opener at Eldred Glen on Wednesday.
After a scoreless opening inning, Grove City scored three runs in the second, thanks in part to two errors by the Bulldogs. Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione made a pitching change and put Brady Walker on the mound for the third inning.
Walker responded with a strikeout and two groundouts.
On offense, Meadville's Rocco Tartaglione scored on a passed ball in the the third inning to cut into the Grove City lead.
In the fourth, the Bulldogs' bats came alive.
A deep shot from Brighton Anderson and a Gavin Beck bunt put two runners on base. R. Tartaglione reached first off a Grove City error to load the bases with zero outs and Owen Garvey walked to bring Anderson in to score.
After two strikeouts, Mason Walker drilled an two-RBI single to left field to give Meadville a 4-3 lead. Carson McGowan answered with a two-RBI double complete with a bow and arrow celebration at second base. The shot put Meadville ahead 6-3.
On defense, B. Walker gave his squad three quick outs again.
"I knew when I brought him in that if he was on he could shut them down," Tartaglione said. "That's what we did and he pitched well. I couldn't have asked for any more of him."
Grove City inched closer when the Eagles scored two runs off a Bulldog error in the sixth inning.
"We have to limit our mistakes because our mistakes kept them in the ball game," Tartaglione said. "Against a good team like Grove City, you can't make all those mistakes."
The Bulldogs offense added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth and then handed it back to Walker to close the game out in the top of the seventh.
Walker took care of business on the mound, but the defense behind him made two errors that resulted in two Grove City runs. The Eagles only trailed by one with two outs, but Anderson caught a deep fly ball in center field to ice the game with the tying run on base.
"I'm happy with the win. We played good and we hung on," Tartaglione said. "Our kids kept battling, scoring — our bats were good when they had to be. Pitching was good, we just made some mistakes, but we won."
Meadville earned the win, but the team committed six errors and allowed the Eagles to claw back into the game. Errors will pile up, though, considering the team's lack of field time early in the season.
"In northwest Pennsylvania that's [the weather] what we have. This is the fourth time we've been on the field," Tartaglione said. "We got a good team win though. Everybody contributed. I have no complaints. We just have to avoid the mistakes."
On the mound, Walker allowed two hits and struck out five batters in five innings of work.
Beck led the offense by going 3-4 at the plate. M. Walker and McGowan each recorded two RBIs while Anderson and Heath Kleist went 2-4 and 2-2, respectively.
Meadville is 2-0 overall and in Region 2 action.
"We can't get ahead of ourselves. You run up against Slippery Rock and Hickory and those mistakes can come back to haunt you," Tartaglione said. " We have Oil City on Friday. I don't know much about them this year. I know they've lost a few games, but on a baseball field if you don't hit and make plays you will lose."
Meadville is scheduled to host Oil City on Friday at 4 p.m.
GROVE CITY (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Barr 3-1-1-1, Haggart 4-0-0-0, Earman 2-0-0-0, Shafert 1-0-0-0, Bolan 1-0-0-0, Swartfager 3-0-0-0, McElhinney 2-0-0-0, Martin 2-1-1-0, Tubbs 2-1-0-0, Hake 2-1-0-0, Adams 2-1-0-0, McReadie 3-2-1-0. Totals 28-7-3-2.
MEADVILLE (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-1-3-0, Tartaglione 3-2-1-0, Garvey 3-1-0-1, B. Walker 3-1-1-0, Young 4-0-1-0, M. Walker 4-1-1-2, McGowan 3-0-1-2, Kliest 4-0-2-1, Anderson 2-1-2-0, Reichel 1-0-0-0, Jefferson 0-1-0-0. Totals 31-8-12-6.
Grove City 030 002 2 — 7 3 2
Meadville 001 502 x — 8 12 6
BATTING
2B: M — Brighton Anderson, Carson McGowan, Jordan Young.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) GC — Hake LP 2-5-5-0-3-1, McElhinney 3-5-1-0-7-3, Earman 1-2-2-1-3-0; M — Walker WP 5-2-4-0-5-0, Tartaglione 2-1-3-0-2-3.
Grove City 2-2; Meadville 2-0.