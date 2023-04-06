It's no secret the Cathedral Prep baseball team is talented and the Ramblers skill was too much for Meadville on Wednesday.
The highly touted Ramblers are ranked No. 1 in the state according to MaxPreps and used their seven Division I recruits to beat Meadville 8-2 at Eldred Glen.
"Our game plan, we knew coming in Prep is No. 1 in the state, I believe, so we would have to score runs and hit with them," Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. "At the plate we just didn't hit."
Prep opened the game with a two-run first inning during a steady rain. The Ramblers had the bases loaded with two outs, but Meadville ace Brady Walker was able to get out of the inning without any extra damage.
The rain picked up dramatically and the game was delayed for about 15 minutes. Once the downpour subsided, Meadville failed to register a hit in its at bats. It was a theme for the offense as Prep pitcher Andrew Malec kept the Bulldogs off balance.
"Malec is a good pitcher, but we have to hit with them," Tartaglione said. "Defensively and pitching, I thought we did fine. We held them to eight runs. They had baserunners constantly and they run the bases well."
The Bulldogs didn't have a baserunner advance beyond second base until the seventh inning. Cathedral Prep was active and left runners on base in six of the seven innings.
After five innings, Walker struck out three batters, walked six and allowed four earned runs. AJ Feleppa, a freshman, relieved Walker in the top of the sixth.
Jason Fultz, a Clemson University commit, went yard to open the inning. The Ramblers added a run later in the inning and looked to be on the verge of a big scoring burst, but catcher Owen Garvey threw out Andrew Costello, a Wake Forest commit, on a steal attempt.
In the seventh, Feleppa struck out two batters and forced a ground out.
"He came in and had to grow up fast. He worked up in the zone a couple times and Fultz put it in the river. After that he settled in and did a really nice job," Tartaglione said. "I told him that I could't be more pleased with him."
Meadville's offense came alive in the bottom of the seventh. After back-to-back walks, Jordan Young nailed an RBI double to the center field wall to score Jacoby Thompson from second base. Meadville added a second run on an error later in the inning.
The Bulldogs lost, but it was an improvement on the 11-1 loss in the playoffs to the Ramblers last season. It was also a good barometer for Meadville because there is a good chance they will meet in the postseason again.
"Overall, it is a good benchmark. I know where we're at and we're close, really close," Tartaglione said. "I'm not disappointed one bit. We all know what we need to work on, but we're close."
Meadville finished with two hits to Cathedral Prep's 11. Malec, a Cansius College commit, allowed one hit and struck out seven batters.
Meadville is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 5 action. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Upper Saint Clair on Friday in a non-region game.
Cathedral Prep (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) A. Costello 1-1-1-1, C. Constable 3-1-1-0, L. Costello 4-1-2-1, Fultz 4-1-1-1, Jackson 4-3-2-0, Sprickman 3-1-2-2, Koshan 4-0-2-2, Oblich 2-0-0-0, Friedman 1-0-0-0, Spano 3-0-0-0. Totals 29-8-11-7.
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) PBeck 2-0-0-0, Tartaglione 3-0-0-0, B. Walker 2-1-0-0, Garvey 1-0-0-0, Thompson 0-1-0-0, Young 3-0-1-1, M. Walker 3-0-0-0, Feleppa 2-0-0-1, Kleist 1-0-0-0, Miller 3-0-1-0, Jefferson 3-0-0-0. Totals 23-2-2-2.
Cathedral Prep 201 203 0 — 8 11 1
Meadville 000 000 2 — 2 2 3
BATTING
2B: CP — L. Costello, Sprickman; M— Young.
HR: CP — Fultz.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) CP — Malec WP 6-1-0-0-1-7, Spano 1-1-2-1-2-1; M — B. Walker LP 5-7-5-4-6-3, Feleppa 2-4-3-3-2-4.
Records: Cathedral Prep 6-0, Meadville 3-2.
