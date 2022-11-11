DELMONT — The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team lost to Penn-Trafford 5-0 on Monday at Palmer Imaging Arena.
Senior goalie Sam Coppola had 28 saves on 33 shots.
“He was probably the only bright spot for us on Monday,” head coach Jamie Plunkett said.
The loss puts Meadville at 0-6-1 in PIHL games and 1-6-1 overall this season. The Bulldogs will host Hempfield on Monday at 7:45 p.m. before traveling to Gates Mills, Ohio, to play Gilmour Academy, the defending Ohio state champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.