Meadville coach Ray Collins got right to the point in the interview: “It’s playoff season, the most exciting part of the season. Win or go home. You got to love it.”
An awesome beginning.
Coming off one of the most dominating regular seasons in school history, the Bulldogs earned a 9-1 overall record, finished 5-0 with a Region 4 championship and outscored opponents 510-90. The Bulldogs are primed and ready to take their outstanding play to another level in the second season, beginning tonight at 7 p.m. as they play Corry for the District 10 Class 4A championship at Franklin High School.
“Our team is excited for this game and fired up for the opportunity to try to win another D-10 championship,” said Collins, who led his squad to the D-10 title last season and in 2016. “We put forth a strong effort and had a great season, so playing for another D-10 championship is a privilege and checks off another goal that we set for ourselves during the pre-season.”
Clicking on all eight at the right time, coach?
“We’ve been playing really good football this season and our team has steadily improved each week. We started out the season turning over the ball too much and committing way too many penalties. We’ve done a pretty good job of cleaning up those issues, which has improved our overall efficiency.
“Our defense has been strong all season and we really embrace a physical, aggressive, attack mentality on the defensive side of the ball. Our offense has been consistent each week. We’ve been sustaining drives, scoring at a high percentage in the red zone and we’ve been mixing the pass and run game effectively. Our special teams has been solid all season and we have been able to win that segment of the game each week.”
Meadville and Corry aren’t strangers as the Bulldogs opened the season with an overwhelming 55-6 victory over the Beavers.
Collins isn’t expecting the same Corry team.
“It’s been nine weeks since we last played them and it is obvious that they have continued to improve each week. Their offense has become more explosive and they have changed up their scheme on defense. They have a solid team and have been playing good football. I think they are heading into this game with a lot of confidence and I’m sure they have prepared hard to play for this championship.”
As for the X-factors in the win-or-go-home game, Collins said, “We must go out and play our brand of football like we have for the past 10 weeks. We must stay physical and aggressive on defense and our offense has to put together scoring drives and be productive on every possession.
“Corry will be ready to play and they are going to come after us. We can’t let them settle into the game and gain any momentum. We have to be ready to match their intensity and we cannot have mental mistakes like turnovers, penalties and scheme breakdowns. When you get to the playoffs your team must play with a sense of urgency because if you have a bad game and lose, your season is over.”
Meadville’s stats:
Passing – Khalon Simmons (14-32-421, four touchdowns), Gavin Longstreth (10-17-291, three touchdowns).
Rushing – Simmons (127-1,610, 12.7, 31 touchdowns), Brady Walker (142-1,189, 8.4, 15 touchdowns), Amarri Lewis (49-476, 9.7, seven touchdowns).
Receiving – Nic Williams (9-299, 33.2, three touchdowns), Simmons (5-185, 37.0, three touchdowns).
Defensive tackles: Walker 64, Brighton Anderson 54, Justice Esser 45, Rhoan Woodrow 44, Ryan Reichel 43, Ty Tidball 41.
Jim’s pick: Meadville 58, Corry 6.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 62, Corry 14.
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Meadville 62, Corry 7.
