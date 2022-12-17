The Meadville Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but the shot rimmed out and Oil City hung on for a 62-58 win.
Meadville led 54-50 early in the fourth quarter of Friday's non-region home opener at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills, but the 'Dogs didn't make enough plays down the stretch.
Oil City grabbed offensive rebounds and seemed to be in the right place at the right time. Junior Ethen Knox secured four offensive rebounds, three of which coming in the fourth quarter, to give the Oilers second-chance opportunities.
"We gotta make plays down the stretch. We need to get the 50-50 balls we didn't get and make some plays," Meadville head coach Mark McElhinney said. "They know, though. They're actually pretty experienced. For as young as they are, they're experienced. They know they didn't make plays and execute in the last couple minutes of the game and you gotta do that."
For as many plays as Meadville didn't make, the Bulldogs still had a chance.
Oil City led 61-55 with less than a minute to play. Meadville senior Khalon Simmons nailed a deep 3-pointer at the top of the arc to cut the deficit to three points with about 35 seconds to play. On the ensuing inbound, an Oil City player misfired out of bounds on a long pass to give Meadville a golden opportunity.
The Bulldogs got a good look at the basket on a corner 3-pointer but the shot clanged off the rim. Oil City made one more free throw in the final seconds to secure the win.
"Give Oil City credit," McElhinney said. "They made shots when they had to and knocked their foul shots down. They deserved to win."
Leading the Oilers in points was senior Cameron VanWormer with 21. Sayyid Donald scored 19 points while Knox added 14 points and seven rebounds.
"He (Knox) got loose on a couple back cuts for some easy looks," McElhinney said. "We had some balls in our hands late we didn't come up with, but that's basketball. You gotta make a play."
Meadville was led by sophomore Jack Burchard with 20 points. Burchard was 4-6 from beyond the arc and added four assists. Simmons scored 14 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds. Lucas Luteran led the 'Dogs with eight rebounds and added 11 points.
As a team, Meadville made eight 3-pointers. The Bulldogs out-rebounded Oil City 21-16, despite their smaller stature. Though, the Oilers came down with rebounds when it mattered most.
"They're aggressive kids. Our young freshman (Luc) Sorensen did a nice job off the bench tonight," McElhinney said. "We need to get better at boxing out and making some plays down the stretch."
Meadville is now 1-4 overall. The Bulldogs will host General McLane on Monday for their first Region 7 game of the season.
"What I see in this team is they can beat anybody. Any given night they shoot the ball well and play with a lot of confidence. I thought we shot the ball and shared the ball well tonight," McElhinney said. "I thought Khalon played a great game. He assisted well and scored well and when he plays like that he can beat anybody."
Oil City (62)
VanWormer 9 1-2 21, Donald 8 1-4 19, Knox 4 4-4 14, Hornbeck 2 2-2 6, Highfield 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 8-12 62.
Meadville (58)
Burchard 8 0-0 20, Simmons 5 3-3 14, Luteran 4 1-2 11, Burnett 3 0-0 7, Ball 2 0-0 4, Sorensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 4-5 58.
Oil City;16;13;19;14;—;62
Meadville;14;14;20;10;—;58
3-point goals: Oil City — VanWormer 2, Donald; Meadville — Burchard 4, Luteran 2, Burnett, Simmons.
Records: Oil City 4-2, 0-0 Region 6; Meadville 1-4, 0-0 Region 7.
