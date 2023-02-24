SOUTH FAYETTE — The Meadville hockey team lost its final road game of the season 6-3 to South Fayette.
In goal, Sam Coppola had 37 saves on 43 shots. Scoring for the Bulldogs was Ethen Konetsky, Rocco Tartaglione and Trevor Kessler.
Meadville will finish its season on Monday vs. Mars at home. The Bulldogs will celebrate its five seniors — Coppola, Kessler, Konetsky, Sam Engels and Oliver Przepiora — for senior night at 7:15 p.m.
The game is set to start at 7:45. It will be head coach Jamie Plunkett’s final game. He announced his retirement earlier this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.