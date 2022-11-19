The Sweet 16 sure has a nice ring to it — doesn’t it, Meadville football head coach Ray Collins?
“It always feels good to get this far in a season,” said the nine-year MASH coach. “It really is a privilege to still be playing ball when so many other teams are done. This reflects what our players have invested in themselves since January when the weight room opened for the 2022 offseason workouts. I am just really pleased with what this group has accomplished, they just do their best to get better and better each week.”
Overcoming a slow start in last week’s 40-12 victory over University Prep, the Collins-led Bulldogs will play Juniata today at 5 p.m. at Bald Eagle High School in a rematch of last season’s PIAA Class 4A Sweet 16 playoff game, won by the ’Dogs, 34-27.
Against University Prep, the normally high-powered Bulldogs’ offense only led 12-6 at halftime, before exploding in the second half. What’s up with the slow start, coach?
“University Prep started out the game in a defensive front that they didn’t normally use and that we hadn’t practiced against all week. By this time in the season we have seen pretty much every defensive scheme that is out there in high school football.
“But it can still throw your team off a little bit if they were expecting a certain defensive look and that is not what they are seeing. We just had to talk to them at halftime about how University Prep was defending us and how we needed to block certain plays. The guys responded very well and made the adjustments that we asked of them.”
Although last week’s game was Meadville’s 12th of the season, Collins still learned a few things about his players.
“We learned that our guys are pretty good at staying patient and not panicking. We bent a little bit in the first half, but we didn’t break. University Prep was an athletic football team that was determined to play a tough football game. Our players didn’t get frustrated when things didn’t exactly go according to the plan.”
Juniata again, coach?
“As with last season, Juniata looks to be a very good football team. Their defense is strong and consistent and gives them a chance to win every game. Offensively, they are well balanced in the pass and run games. They have a good quarterback and receivers and they have a stable of running backs that are all very good. Up front, their line on both sides of the ball is quick and physical. As a team they seem to get better as the game goes on and they are a very strong second half team.”
When asked for the X-factors in the game, Collins said, “It is supposed to be cold, in the 30’s at game time. Anytime the weather is poor, you have to be concerned with turnovers. We simply can’t have any turnovers against Juniata. They are very methodical on offense, and we don’t want to give then extra possessions.
“We also can’t afford to start out slow this week. We have to play with a lot of intensity and a sense of urgency. As I told the players this week, once you get to this point in the season, talent takes a backseat to desire. You have got to want to win — you’ve got to refuse to let your season come to an end. Every week you are playing a district champion, teams that have the ability to end your season quickly, we have to want it more than our opponent. I feel good about where our team is at mentally. We seem really focused and locked in and that is how we have to be against Juniata.”
It is win-or-go-home time but Collins senses a calmness with his players.
“The players are really calm and are not overwhelmed at all. We haven’t done anything differently since week one when it comes to our method of preparing for a game. I believe that once you have a routine in place and you stick to that routine, then the players know exactly how the work week is going to go and they are ready for it, and that removes a lot of anxiety from the players. They know that, as coaches, we are going to give them a great game plan and all they have to do is practice and perfect that game plan by game day.”
Game on.
Rushing stats: Meadville’s Khalon Simmons enters the game with 2,042 rushing yards on 162 carries (12.6 per carry), and fullback Brady Walker has rushed for 1,524 yards on 175 hauls.
Jim’s pick: Meadville 48, Juniata 21.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 35, Juniata 21.
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Meadville 35, Juniata 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.