FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP — The Meadville Bulldogs dominated the Fairview Tigers 48-0 on Friday at Fairview High School.
The ’Dogs’ rushing attack was aggressive and ran all over Keck Field.
Meadville led 13-0 after one quarter. Khalon Simmons ran for a score and Brighton Anderson returned a blocked punt. In the second quarter, Meadville added to its lead.
“We had a really good start in the first half and went up 42-0 at halftime,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “We kept the foot on the gas until we knew we had the game in our hands. The guys did what we expected them to do.”
Overall, Simmons scored four touchdowns in the game. Brady Walker rushed for a score in the fourth quarter.
“The offense was clicking and the defense did a good job of shutting down their rushing attack,” Collins said. “The special teams came up big too with a blocked punt.”
Meadville is 3-0 on the season and will host Titusville next week at Bender Field.
