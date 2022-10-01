OIL CITY — Friday’s game at The Oil Field had all the billings of a big time matchup.
Meadville came into the game riding a five game winning streak with a lights-out defense. Oil City running back Ethen Knox led the nation in rushing yards and was averaging more than 400 yards per game.
Something had to give.
The Bulldogs defense came up big, time and time again in a 35-0 shutout against the Oilers in a Region 4 duel that may determine the region champion at the end of the season.
“I told the kids coming in, that atmosphere down there will be electric. You have to understand that you’re really battling for a region championship in Oil City,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “You have to go down there with the mindset we have to play championship football. I looked up at the crowd on both sides and you’d have thought this was a District 10 championship.”
Meadville’s defense was allowing 71 yards per game on the ground, but looked to be in trouble early. Knox took the first carry off the left tackle and scampered 40 yards to the Meadville 20-yard line. Then, the ’Dogs woke up.
“On the first play, Knox hit that long run and I think we were all a little surprised. They settled in, kept Oil City out and did it for the rest of the game,” Collins said. “Defensively, just a tremendous effort. Ethen Knox is a good running back. For us to limit him like that says a lot about what we’re doing on that side of the ball.”
The Bulldogs defense held. Oil City quarterback Dane Ley rolled to his right on fourth and short and was sacked by a blitzing Brighton Anderson from his blind side.
With the ball, Meadville methodically worked down the field. Senior running back Khalon Simmons reached for the pylon and scored from three yards out to give Meadville a lead late in the first quarter.
Simmons added another touchdown in the second quarter from 10 yards out. At halftime, Meadville led 14-0.
“We’ve become pretty good rivals over the last couple years. Coach York is doing a great job with that program. We’ve had some serious tilts down here,” Collins said. “I was happy to see the community come out and support the guys. The guys played their butts off tonight, it was a great effort.”
Meadville stayed aggressive in the second half. Defensively, the ’Dogs rallied to the ball and didn’t let Knox sniff the open field. On offense, they kept pounding the rock.
Midway though the third quarter and with Simmons at quarterback, he dropped a low snap. He picked it up, got to the outside and gained about 20 yards before reversing field, running about 20 more and finding the end zone.
“He’s always been a dynamic playmaker. A game like this with a big atmosphere, that’s when you really see him playing his best. He wants the ball and he wants to make plays,” Collins said. “He’s a really intense competitor, as are all the guys on offense. Those other guys do a heck of a job too. Brady Walker, Amarri (Lewis), they all are good, solid backs.”
Simmons scored his fourth touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter. All together, he ran for 217 yards on 26 carries.
“It was a strong mindset. I definitely didn’t like the fact they were comparing Ethen Knox to Derrick Henry,” Simmons said. “That made me have a chip on my shoulder and made me want to show who the best running back was in D-10. If I had 48 carries a game I’d be the best running back in the state too.”
It was a total team victory from Meadville. The Bulldogs out-gained the Oilers 368-102. Knox was limited to 97 rushing yards on 19 carries.
“It says a lot about our defense, shutting Knox down a little bit,” Simmons said. “It’s the first time he didn’t have over 200 yards so I think that shows we have the aggression level and the Bulldogs don’t play when it comes to the defensive side.”
Meadville is undefeated on the season at 6-0 and 3-0 in Region 4 action. With Friday’s shutout, it marks the team’s third shutout of the year. Meadville is outscoring opponents 290-27.
“I’ve been saying it all season long, you can’t overlook that defense. It is stingy and we’re very hard to score on. I don’t like to brag about them but defensive coordinator Mike Richards has a great game plan every week. The kids believe in the system we’re running and they play so hard and aggressive in that system,” Collins said. “They don’t like to give up scores. That’s the bottom line with those guys.”
Oil City is 4-2 on the season.
“Oil City is a tough football team,” Collins said. “Big guys, the No. 1 back in the nation and we came out of here 35-0, that’s a statement win and I feel pretty good about it.”
Meadville will look to make another statement next week when it hosts McDowell for a non-region battle at Bender Field.
Meadville 7 7 7 14 — 35
Oil City 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary
First quarter
M — Khalon Simmons, 4-yard run (Oliver Przepiora kick), 1:22
Second quarter
M — Simmons, 10-yard run (Przepiora kick), :36
Third quarter
M — Simmons, 44-yard run (Przepiora kick), 3:17
Fourth quarter
M — Brady Walker, 3-yard run (Przepiora kick), 6:24
M — Simmons, 2-yard run (Przepiora kick), 2:43
Individual statistics
Rushing
Meadville — Khalon Simmons 26-217, Brady Walker 17-120, Amarri Lewis 7-31.
Oil City — Ethen Knox 19-97, Carl Chelton 8-23, Dane Ley 2-(-7), Kevin Pearsall 2-(-4).
Passing
Meadville — Khalon Simmons 0-1, 0 yards.
Oil City — Ethen Knox 0-2, 0 yards.
Receiving
Oil City — none.
Meadville — none.
