Meadville took care of business in a 10-0 win against Region 5 opponent Corry on Wednesday afternoon at Eldred Glen.
Senior Brady Walker got the start on senior night on the bump and yielded no base runners in the first inning. Corry managed one walk in the second inning, but in the bottom of the inning the Bulldogs started to warm up their bats.
Jordan Young opened the order with a double and scored thanks to Owen Garvey's RBI single. Gavin Beck's RBI double gave the 'Dogs a 2-0 lead through two innings. Both runs were scored and batted in by seniors.
Walker was pulled after three innings with two strikeouts and one allowed hit on 40 total pitches, which was all part of Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione's plan.
"Brady started tonight and we wanted to keep him under 50 pitches because the McDowell game got moved back to Friday night. That's another big game," Tartaglione said. "Our game plan today was the bats had to do the work, and they did. It was a slow first inning, but then they came to life."
In the bottom of the fourth with two outs and two base runners, Walker went yard deep in left field to score Mason Walker, his twin brother, and AJ Feleppa. The three-run shot gave the Bulldogs a 5-0 lead and put an exclamation point on a big 24 hours for Walker.
On Tuesday, Walker, also a standout of the football field, officially committed to play football and baseball at Washington & Jefferson College next year. He kept the momentum from his announcement and brought it to the diamond against Corry.
"I was very excited to announce my commitment on Tuesday. The coaches are going to treat me well and I had to take it over to the game today (Wednesday). Me and buddy were talking about it (senior night) all day," Walker said. "I was going up to the plate with the mindset 'I am just going to hit the ball.' I was struggling in my first two at bats and I knew I had to put the ball in play and do something."
Rocco Tartaglione and Brighton Anderson followed with back-to-back triples for the 'Dogs before a Young RBI single pushed Meadville ahead 7-0.
Feleppa, a freshman, pitched the fourth and fifth innings. He finished with four strikeouts. Tartaglione pitched the sixth inning and fanned two with one hit.
"Brady pitched well, AJ pitched well and Rocco came in and finished it," Tartaglione said. "It was good all around from the pitchers."
Garvey gave Meadville a mercy-rule win with a walk-off two-run RBI double that scored Brighton Anderson and Jacoby Thompson.
Meadville out-hit Corry 11-2. The Bulldogs got multiple hits from Young, Tartaglione and Garvey. Anderson scored two runs.
It was the second matchup against the Beavers. Meadville beat Corry both times this season to sweep its Region 5 opponent. Meadville is 11-5 overall and 9-3 in the region.
"We're doing everything. We just need to start hitting with less than two outs instead of with two outs. We're living on the edge with that," Tartaglione said. "The kids just battle. We beat McDowell once so they'll be coming for us. They're a good team so we need to play clean defense and hit the ball."
Meadville will host McDowell on Friday before a final region game at General McLane and a non-region game in the regular season finale against Harbor Creek.
Corry (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Chamberlin 3-0-1-0, Allen 3-0-0-0, Albers 3-0-0-0, Kuberry 2-0-1-0, Pike 3-0-0-0, Martin 2-0-0-0, Murphy 2-0-0-0, Rogers 2-0-0-0, Moon 1-0-0-0. Totals 21-0-2-0.
Meadville (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) B. Walker 4-1-1-3, Tartaglione 3-1-2-0, Anderson 3-2-1-0, Young 3-1-2-1, Garvey 4-1-2-2, M. Walker 2-1-1-0, Beck 2-1-1-1 Feleppa 3-0-1-0, Miller 3-0-0-0. Totals 27-10-11-7.
Corry 000 000 x — 0 2 2
Meadville 020 512 x — 10 11 1
BATTING
2B: M — Garvey, Beck, Young.
3B: M — Tartaglione, Anderson.
HR: M — B. Walker.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Martin LP 4-9-7-7-5-1, Murphy 1-2-3-3-2-3; M — B. Walker WP 3-1-0-0-2-1, Feleppa 2-0-0-0-4-0, Tartaglione 1-1-0-0-2-0.
Records: Corry 5-11, Meadville 11-5.
