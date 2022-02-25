It was a district wrestling tournament that Meadville head coach Barry Anderson won't soon forget.
His two sons Brighton and Caleb each won a district title and Griffin Buzzell earned his third straight title, a feat that Anderson himself accomplished from 1988-1990.
Overall, Meadville walked away from the District 10 Class 3A tournament at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills with three champions and advanced eight wrestlers to next week's Northwest Region 3A tournament at Altoona.
"Getting three champs and two of them are sons of mine, I am really happy," Anderson said. "The history behind it of their dad and uncle both winning a title in 1990 and we were the last set of brothers to win one in the same year. Now they have a chance to do it three times."
In 1990, Anderson and his brother Brian each won a district title wrestling for Meadville.
Caleb Anderson, a freshman at 113 pounds, was the first of the brothers to hit the mats for the Bulldogs. Anderson went to work on General McLane's Ethan Snyder and scored an early takedown for a 2-0 lead. That was as close as the match would get.
Caleb was up 8-0 in the second period before Snyder earned one point for an escape. Caleb nearly pinned the Lancer in the final period and won 16-4.
"Watching Caleb dominate his guy for 6 minutes and winning 16-4, it was a great match for him," Anderson said. "Having a young 113-pounder with a chance to win four titles now that he's won as a freshman. I couldn't be more excited for the direction our program is headed."
At 138 pounds, it was Brighton's turn. The sophomore also battled a Lancer in Hudson Spires, though this match went much differently.
Brighton went up 2-0 early, but Spires fought for a reversal and turned it into a three-point near fall for a 5-2 lead. Brighton got a reversal of his own and a two-point near fall in the closing seconds of the first period to hold a 7-5 lead.
Thirty seconds into the third period, Spires took Brighton down and then scored two on a near fall giving him a 9-7 lead with less than a minute remaining. Brighton escaped with 36 seconds left to make it a one-point match.
The Bulldog was in an awkward spot with less than ten seconds, but worked his way into a reversal and scored two points in the waning seconds of the match. The gutsy move gave him a 10-9 win.
"I was in a tough position and I was thinking it's now or never. I have to do this or it's not going to happen," Brighton said. "So I threw my hips up in the air, came out the back door and got my two."
With the win, Meadville had two champions on the day.
"He had to deal with some adversity in that match. His opponent turned two of his moves into a five-point move and a four-point move, and that was all off of Brighton's mistakes," Anderson said. "For him to comeback, losing 9-8 and winning in the final seconds, it shows what kind of character he has and the hard work he's put in. He's probably the most exciting wrestler we have on our team."
Buzzell was next up on the championship mat at 189 pounds. The Bulldogs' only senior also faced off against a General McLane Lancer, Jessi Stempka.
Buzzell went to to work early for a takedown but a late reversal evened the match at 2s. Most of the second period and third period were slowed by stoppage time for blood from Stempka's face. When the issue was finally taken care of after more than five stoppages, Buzzell racked up several points and walked away with a 9-2 win.
"Every like 15 seconds I would try to put in a move and we'd get stopped. It definitely stumped me a bit," Buzzell said. "It feels good to win again. I am going to keep putting the work in and hopefully go on a nice state run."
Anderson heaped on the praise for Buzzell when asked about him earlier in the week, and the senior proved he was up to snuff.
"He's on a mission and he was focused out there. It was tied at the end of the first and second period, but he was patient. Like I said earlier in the week, he's an immovable force," Anderson said. "He's on a different plane than most and I don't see anyone challenging him until the later rounds at states. Hopefully he does what he needs this week in preparation to get ready."
At 126 pounds, Mark Dait faced Cathedral Prep's Jake VanDee. VannDee, a state champion last year, pinned Dait in 1:26.
The 'Dogs had four wrestlers win their third-place bout to keep their season alive as the top three finishers in each bracket advance. Ben Fuller (106) beat McDowell's Nasir Simmons 10-2; Westin Chess (152) beat General McLane's Chance Kimmey 4-2; Ty Tidball (172) beat Erie's Matt Eggleston 13-4; and Rhoan Woodrow (215) beat Warren's Tristan Dolan 5-3.
"We brought ten guys here and eight are making it out. We had a lot of guys move up in place from last year and a lot of guys wrestled really tough in the finals," Anderson said. "We went 3-1 and the only one we lost was to a state champ from last year. I couldn't be happier with the way we finished this tournament.
"We're taking eight next week and hopefully out of the eight we get three or four to sates. It would be a great thing for our program, especially for how young we are. We have one senior and that's Griffin. As a program we'll miss Griffin, but he wrestled a great district tournament to finish off his career here at Meadville."