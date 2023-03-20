LEWISBURG — Isaac Johnson turned a fitness activity into his primary sport.
The Meadville senior’s decision to swim competitively paid off at the PIAA Class 3A championships on Saturday at Kinney Natatorium at Bucknell University.
“I just started swimming my freshman year so I never expected to be this good,” he said. “I just did it as an off-season thing to stay in shape for baseball. I love baseball and swimming was in the winter so that worked out, so I just did it.
“When I decided to come out for the team, I didn’t have any hopes for it until my junior year. That’s when I realized I could do something with it.”
This was his third trip to the state competition. He attended as a sophomore as a member of a relay and again as a junior in the 100 butterfly.
“That experience helped me 100 percent,” he said. “I’ve already been in this environment so I knew what to expect.”
His high school career concluded with a 29th place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.81) on Saturday.
“It was a little bittersweet,” he said. “I wish I could have done better but I left it all in the pool.”
He reached the consolation heat of the 100 butterfly on Friday, the only Meadville swimmer to get out of the preliminaries for the competition.
“That was great,” he said. “I definitely felt it in the 100 fly last night. I was sore. It’s really competitive here and I went all out.”
He will continue his swimming career at Youngstown State, where he plans to major in mechanical engineering.
“I stopped playing baseball this year and I’m going to play volleyball,” he said. “I figured I’d switch it up and have some fun my senior year.
“I loved swimming for Meadville. I had the best coaches and teammates you could ask for.”
Three Meadville junior girls swam individual events in Saturday’s morning session.
JJ Gowetski finished 20th in the 100 freestyle (53.32), Maura Bloss was 22nd in the 100 backstroke (58.60) and Jaidyn Jordan wound up 31st in the 500 freestyle (5:39.47).
“Next year I think we all just want to come back and make it to the finals,” Gowetski said. “We were super close this year, and we’re really disappointed that we didn’t get there.
“But I feel like we all swam well and I think we’re all happy with how we’ve done. We’d just like to get a little farther next year.”
