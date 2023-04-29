ERIE — The Meadville boys and girls track and field teams competed at the McDowell Invitational on Friday.
The girls team finished fifth with 70.67 and was headlined by its relay teams. DuBois won the meet with 116.67 points.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Camryn Guffey, Abby Knapka, Maria Megill-Herrera and Megan Puleio won the event with a time of 10 minutes and 25.17 seconds.
Puleio finished second in the 1,600-meter run (5:30.49). The freshman also finished second in the 800-meter run (2:21.01).
A third-place finisher was the 4x100-meter relay team. Jessie Aitken, Tatum Gorney, Marlaya McCoy and Sydney Burchard finished in 53.34 seconds.
McCoy placed fifth in the 100-meter dash (13.58) and sixth in the 200-meter dash (28.93). Aitken was eighth in the 200 (29.02).
Marley Rodax placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.83) and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (55.05). Kennedy Gunn tied for seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.36).
Kayla Germanoksi and Kayla Baker placed fifth and seventh in the triple jump (31-feet and 4-inches) and (30-feet and 7-inches), respectively.
In the discus, Payton Costello and McKayla Roberts tied for eighth-place with a throw of 75-feet.
Burchard placed sixth in javelin (89-feet and 9-inches) and Alex Gallagher was seventh (85-feet and 6-inches).
The boys placed sixth with 49 points and earned most of their points in the sprints. McDowell won the invitational with 173 points
Nic Williams won the 400-meter dash (52.14) to pace the Bulldogs. Williams was fifth in the 100 (11.46) and won on the 4x100 relay that finished sixth (47.65).
Also on the relay was Tymir Phillips, Alex Kinder and Dontae Burnett.
Burnett was fourth in the 200 (23.89) and fourth in the long jump (19-feet and 10-inches).
In the triple jump, Jordan Lawrence was sixth (38-feet and 4-inches) and Carl Dait was eighth (38-feet and 0.5-inches).
Tate Reichel was second in javelin (135-feet and 1-inch). Mark Dait was fifth (131-feet and 1-inch).
