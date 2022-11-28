BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team competed in the Jamie Ruffner Memorial hockey tournament in Bowling Green, Ohio on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Bulldogs played in four games and lost all four.
On Friday, the ’Dogs lost to Shaker Heights 4-1. Trevor Kessler scored the team’s only goal. Goalie Sam Coppola recorded 30 saves.
On Saturday, Meadville lost to Findlay 5-2 and 3-2 to Bowling Green in overtime. Cam Arpin and Robert Mahoney each scored once in the loss to Findlay. In the overtime loss, Zach Schepner and Trevor Kessler each scored once.
Meadville lost to University School 6-1 on Sunday.
Meadville will host Franklin Regional today at 7:45 p.m. in a PIHL league game.
