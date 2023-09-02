BUTLER — The Meadville Bulldogs lost a nail biter on Friday at Butler.
The ’Dogs lost 27-26 and missed a field goal attempt in the waning seconds of the non-region game.
After allowing a touchdown with about a minute and half left in the game, Jacoby Thompson led the Bulldogs down the field. Thompson connected with senior Nic Williams down the sideline.
The offense spiked the ball with about nine seconds remaining on the 10-yard line and attempted a potential game-winning field goal.
“We opted for a field goal attempt and just missed it. Nic was injured early in the game and he is our kicker so we went for two every time we scored,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “I took a big chance sending him out there.”
Meadville did not play well early on, according to Collins.
“We played a very sloppy first half. We were down 13-6 at halftime. Then we came out and played a very spirited, gritty second half,” Collins said. “We were at one point up 26-20 with about two minutes left in the game.”
On Butler’s game-winning drive, the Golden Tornado converted two fourth downs. One was on a personal foul call against the Bulldogs on an incomplete pass. The other, was a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone.
Meadville is 1-1 and will play another non-region contest on Friday when the Bulldogs host Fairview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.