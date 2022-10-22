WARREN — Behind Khalon Simmons' six total touchdowns the Meadville Bulldogs beat Warren 76-7 in a Region 4 battle at Warren High School's War Memorial Field on Friday.
"We came out and played a really strong football game," Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. "Warren was ready for us. They played hard and were ready to get after it."
Meadville led 28-0 late in the first half. Then, Gavin Longstreth threw a 63-yard bomb to Simmons for a touchdown. After a fumble recovery, Simmons scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown and Ruric Douglas returned a fumble 34 yards before half.
The Bulldogs led 48-0 at halftime.
"The turning point was before the end of the first half we scored three touchdowns in the last 55 seconds," Collins said. "That kind of put the game out of reach."
Simmons finished with four rushing touchdowns on 67 rushing yards. He also returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown and caught a 63-yard pass for a touchdown. Brady Walker ran for 95 yards and one touchdown and Amarri Lewis ran for 49 yards and one touchdown.
With the win, Meadville finished its region schedule 5-0 and is the Region 4 champion.
"The big goal we emphasized tonight was getting the region title. This is back-to-back undefeated seasons in the region and back-to-back region titles too," Collins said. "The boys came out ready to play tonight and I'm really proud of them."
The Bulldogs are 8-1 overall and will play at Class 6A Erie High School next week in its regular season finale.
Meadville 21 27 14 14 — 76
Warren 0 0 0 7 — 7
First quarter
M—Khalon Simmons 45 punt return, 9:42 (Oliver Przepiora kick)
M—Simmons 1 run, 6:28 (Przepiora kick)
M—Simmons 27 run, 2:27 (Przepiora kick)
Second quarter
M—Amarri Lewis 15 run, 6:25 (Przepiora kick)
M—Simmons 63 pass from Gavin Longstreth, :32.9 (kick fails)
M—Simmons 13 run, :21.3 (Przepiora kick)
M—Ruric Douglas 34 fumble return, :04.8 (Przepiora kick)
Third quarter
M—Brady Walker 5 run, 10:41 (Przepiora kick)
M—Simmons 1 run, 6:59 (Przepiora kick)
Fourth quarter
M—Jordan Lawrence 45 run, 11:50 (Przepiora kick)
M—Jacoby Thompson 15 interception return, 11:37 (Przepiora kick)
W—Ethan Senz 21 run, 8:34 (Gavin Rex kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing: M—Simmons 10-67, 4TD; Walker 9-95, TD; Lewis 3-49, TD; Angelo Feleppa 3-(-7); Braydn Miller 2-22; Thompson 2-12; Tahlir McClure 2-7; Nicholas Williams 1-7; Kamarii Pope 1-0; Ryan Elverton 1-(-5). W—Tommy Nyquist 12-29; Senz 6-61, TD; Eric Dippold 4-(-6); Cayden Wright 2-3; Sam Harvey 2-0.
Passing: M—Simmons 3 of 6 for 70 yards; Longstreth 1 of 2 for 63 yards, TD. W—Dippold 14 of 26 for 137 yards, 4 INT.
Receiving: M—Simmons 1-63, TD; Brighton Anderson 1-53; Walker 1-12; Williams 1-5. W—Nyquist 8-91; Colin Shene 2-22; Wright 2-13; Senz 2-11.
Records: Meadville 8-1; Warren 5-4.
