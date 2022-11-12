It was a clean sweep for high school football teams last week in the District 10 playoffs as Meadville, Cambridge Springs and Maplewood all posted thrilling wins.
Another victorious weekend for the Bulldogs, Blue Devils and Tigers? TBD.
Following are previews on their respective playoff games today:
Meadville (10-1) vs. University Prep (7-4)
At Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
PIAA Sub-Regional
Meadville’s preseason goals: Region 4 championship. Check. District 10 championship. Check.
Overcoming a slow start, the Bulldogs captured their second consecutive D-10 Class 4A title last week with a dominating 62-14 victory over Corry.
“Having the opportunity to play for another D-10 championship is always a privilege because it takes a lot of hard work to win a championship,” said MASH coach Ray Collins, who also won a D-10 title in 2016. “In the preseason, we set a goal to win a region championship and a District 10 championship, and we accomplished that. I’m very proud of our guys for showing up every day, lifting weights in the offseason, working hard in practice and battling on game nights so that they were prepared to play and accomplish those goals.”
Meadville’s victory over Corry looked impressive, but wasn’t pretty as the ’Dogs made a lot of mistakes and committed too many penalties at the beginning of the game.
“We started out really slow and I wasn’t pleased with our lack of focus and discipline. We had five penalties in the first quarter, which was very frustrating. We were making a lot of mental mistakes and overall playing very uninspired football. It’s always a concern when your team isn’t playing at the level that you know that they are capable of playing at. We were able to get the guys to settle into the game, focus and start playing the brand of football that we expect. This week in practice we placed a huge emphasis on not jumping offsides, not having any false starts and holding penalties on offense and just making sure that we prepared for our next game the way a championship football team should prepare.”
Collins is hopeful the problems were fixed in the week’s practices.
“We had a great week of practice, probably one of the better weeks of preparation that we have put in this season. The guys knew that they didn’t play their best football against Corry and that we cannot repeat that performance if we want to beat University Prep and keep our season going. The team was motivated and really engaged in the game plan. I was satisfied with the work that we put in and the way that we went about preparing for this week.”
Who is University Prep, coach?
“They are a team out of District 8, the Pittsburgh Public School League. Week in and week out they play really athletic teams so they have faced some great competition this season. They are well-coached and their players play at a high level. They have big kids who are fast, athletic and physical. Their offensive line is big, they have fast receivers and their quarterback has a cannon for an arm.
“Defensively, they fly around the field, play super-fast and are physical. Their special teams units are also solid and they have returned a couple of kicks and punts for scores this season. I’m impressed with them and they are going to give us a very tough game. They haven’t played since Oct. 20, so having that much of a break will allow them to get back any of their injured players and they should be fresh and injury free by (today). Also, by my calculations, they have had about three weeks to get ready for us so we have to be sharp and execute at a high level because I’m confident that they have had time to put together a pretty good game plan against us.”
What really stood out in the film sessions?
“Their big play potential. University Prep can score points in bunches on offense and special teams. Their quarterback and receivers are in tune with each other and they have been very successful throwing the deep ball. Their receivers are fast and can get behind defensive backs in just a few steps and the quarterback is a very accurate passer.”
As for playing on a Saturday, instead of the normal Friday evening, Collins said, “I like it, they are a nice change of pace. Plus, a Saturday game gives us an extra day to prepare which is always beneficial. We played Juniata last season on a Saturday and I thought our guys played well and were unfazed by playing a day game. I feel like our team doesn’t really give much thought to the day or time of a game, they just want to go out and compete. Our guys just want to be out there playing ball.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 42, University Prep 21.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 49, University Prep 28.
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Meadville 35, University Prep 10.
Cambridge Springs (8-3) vs. Eisenhower (10-0)
At Warren High School, 7 p.m.
D-10 Class 1A Semifinals
Blue Devil pride, baby.
Sending another strong message through District 10 football last week, Cambridge Springs withstood a second-half surge by Mercer and defeated the Mustangs for the second time this season 21-14.
“Every coach in Crawford County knows what I’m saying –– beating a Mercer County team twice in a season is a great accomplishment,” said a pumped-up Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty after the emotional win. “The kids were fired up and we played smash-mouth football.”
The Blue Devils have another chance to make a strong statement against undefeated Eisenhower who knocked off the Spa 27-14 during the regular season.
The Spa is a different squad now.
“We were there with them, but I think our inexperience showed,” said Liberty. “Now, our younger kids have gained more experience and are jelling. I’m expecting a different game this time around.”
Liberty knows what to expect from Eisenhower: Benji Bauer, Benji Bauer and more Benji Bauer. The Knights’ senior workhorse running back has rushed for 1,751 yards on 208 carries.
“Bauer is a tough dude,” said Liberty.
Eisenhower junior quarterback Shawn Pascuzzi can also move the chains, completing 58 of 105 passes for 994 yards. He has thrown eight touchdowns and only one interception.
Cambridge Springs’ skilled sophomore quarterback Morgan Applebee has a chance to eclipse 1,000 yards passing. He has completed 76 of 139 passes for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Jim’s pick: Eisenhower 21, Cambridge Springs 7.
Topor’s pick: Eisenhower 35, Cambridge Springs 21.
McGinley’s pick: Eisenhower 28, Cambridge Springs 14.
Maplewood (5-6) vs. Reynolds (9-1)
At Farrell High School, 1 p.m.
D-10 Class 1A Semifinals
Running back showdown: Maplewood’s Ben Giliberto against Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner.
En route to breaking the Tigers’ single-season rushing record, Giliberto enters the game with 1,884 yards, while Wagner has scampered for 2,275 yards and scored 32 touchdowns.
Buckle up, fans.
“Jalen runs extremely hard and has great vision and he has very good balance,” said Maplewood coach Jason Wargo. “He is one of the best running backs I have seen in recent memory. They also have a very good offensive line and a good offensive scheme as they do a really good job of mixing it up.”
Wagner will be going against a different Maplewood defense than he played against in September when the Raiders rolled to a 64-0 shutout victory, as the much-improved Tigers are coming off a defensive-led 33-24 win over Lakeview last week, intercepting two passes in the fourth quarter.
“We played our best defensive game of the year,” said Wargo. “I was extremely proud of them. They didn’t just step up in the fourth quarter they stepped up the entire game. Defensive coordinator Jacob Roser and assistant head coach Bob Finkbeiner put together an absolutely fantastic game plan and they got the kids to execute.”
As for that humbling 64-0 loss to Reynolds, Wargo said, “We weren’t very healthy in that game, plus we lost (quarterback) AJ Proper a few plays in so that didn’t help things either. But with that said we can’t make any excuses if we want to be competitive. We must go out and play extremely hard. We are going to have to play physical and we are going to have to tackle extremely well.”
Reynolds isn’t a one-man team as senior quarterback Brayden McCloskey can spin the ball, completing 55 of 105 passes for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“McCloskey has a very good arm and this kid makes very good decisions with the football as he rarely makes a mistake,” said Wargo. “He is very impressive.”
The X-factors in the game?
“We are going to have to tackle very well and be very physical and we are going to have to be quick on our feet defensively. But more importantly if we can control the ball on offense that will go a long way. The last time we had something like only 40 or 50 yards. I don’t think too many teams with only 40 or 50 yards in a game have won since the inception of football.”
Jim’s pick: Reynolds 40, Maplewood 14.
Topor’s pick: Reynolds 48, Maplewood 19.
McGinley’s pick: Reynolds 49, Maplewood 12.
Records
Jim Hunter (39-8), Alex Topor (37-10), Alex McGinley (36-11).
