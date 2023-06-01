ERIE — Meadville lost in the Class 2A District 10 championship game 13-4 to Cathedral Prep Wednesday night in lacrosse action at Hagerty Events Center’s Dollinger Field.
After managing to keep pace with the Ramblers for a good chunk of the game, the Bulldogs ultimately fell in the later stages of the game and now their season is over.
“They’re a tough team,” said Meadville head coach Charlie Anderson. “But I think if we keep going forward with the hard work that we have every year I think we will catch up to them. I think someday we are going to be that tough team.”
Prep’s Will McBrier opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a move from behind the net. Meadville answered with a goal from Ben Hilson.
The defensive structure on both sides of the ball was solid in the opening minutes. Meadville goalie Zach Travis made some big stops in the net.
“Our goalie did an amazing job. I think he can walk away with his head held high,” Anderson added.
The Ramblers scored two more goals to close out the opening quarter. They came both from Owen Callaghan.
Cathedral Prep then started to take over in the second quarter. Callaghan and Nate Klan scored to make the deficit four for Meadville.
Hilson had a nice pass to Cody Schwab to get Meadville its first goal of the quarter, turning the score to 5-2. But Khan added another goal for Prep.
To start the third quarter, Robert Mahoney scored to make things 6-3 and give the Bulldogs some momentum. Prep would score again, but Meadville’s Logan Shaw scored on a penalty shot to make things 7-4.
However, late in the third Meadville allowed two more goals to McBrier and Ryan Sorge, who scored with 0.1 seconds left, to crush any sort of momentum the Bulldogs had.
Prep closed things out with four goals in the fourth quarter and won 13-4 to claim the District 10 title and move onto the state playoffs.
For Meadville, they had a strong season at 8-4, and Anderson is proud of his squad.
“The overall season was good,” said Anderson. “But we just needed to tighten up our ground balls and our passing and it just didn’t happen today. Unfortunately the end result is what it is.”
Cathedral Prep continues to be an obstacle for Meadville in boys lacrosse. But Anderson predicts that in a few years, Meadville will be at their level.
“We feel like we are getting close to finally beating these guys 100 percent,” said Anderson. “Next year we are coming and we’re coming back stronger than ever.”
The Bulldogs will lose seniors Matthew Skornick, Luca DiRienzo, Oliver Przepiora, Stephon Taylor and Ian Whistler.
Skornick and DiRienzo will move on to play college lacrosse.
