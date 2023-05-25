ERIE — Robert Mahoney scored five goals and Meadville withstood a late Fairview rally and avenged a disappointing regular-season loss to the Tigers with a 12-8 win in the District 10 boys lacrosse semifinal at Dollinger Field on Wednesday.
With the win, Meadville will face Cathedral Prep in a District 10 championship rematch at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dollinger Field, Prep’s home field. The Ramblers beat the Hickory Hornets in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
“It feels great to get to the District 10 championship,” Mahoney said. “The team showed a lot of heart. We had a fire in our bellies to show that the (loss to Fairview) was a fluke.”
Meadville (8-3) — winners of its past four games — appeared to take control of the game in the late second and early third period reeling off seven straight goals to go up 11-3. The run was fueled by goals from Preston Phillis, Gino Giliberto, two by Ben Hilson and three from Mahoney. Giliberto and Hilson each finished with three goals. Hilson added three assists.
Matt Skornick had a team-high eight ground balls while Matt Kaste recovered seven and Logan Shaw six. Skornick also forced four turnovers and Jay Fadden three.
Zach Travis made 12 saves.
Fairview outscored Meadville 5-1 over the game’s final 19 minutes but the deficit was too large to overcome. The Bulldogs were held scoreless in the game’s final 15 minutes.
Next in line for Meadville as it looks for its second District 10 title is Cathedral Prep. The Ramblers beat the Bulldogs twice this season (15-4 and 16-5).
