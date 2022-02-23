The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team defeated Harbor Creek 3-0 at the George S. Dearment Ice Arena on Tuesday.
Michael Mahoney scored the game's first goal in the second period off an assist by Brandon Corey. Rocco Tartaglione and Oliver Przepiora each scored a goal as well. It was Przepiora's first varsity goal. Mahoney also had two assists.
In goal, AJ Fuller made his first varsity start and blocked all 27 shots for a shutout.
The team is 19-17-1 overall on the year. They play Cathedral Prep on Friday at 4:45 for the team's final home game before facing Thomas Jefferson on Monday and Neshannock on Tuesday.