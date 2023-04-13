The Meadville lacrosse team beat Hickory 15-3 on Wednesday at Bender Field.
Leading the offense was Gino Giliberto with four goals and Robert Mahoney with three. Cody Schwab added two. Ben Hilson, Luca DiRienzo, Logan Shaw, Preston Phillis, Zach Schepner and Casey Fuller each scored once.
In goal, Zach Travis made 11 saves and allowed one goal.
Hilson forced three turnovers and added five ground balls and three assists. DiRienzo had five ground balls and forced two turnovers.
Meadville is 2-1 and will play at Conneaut on Wednesday.
