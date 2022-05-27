RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Bulldogs were tired of hearing about their slow starts.
It showed in the first set of Thursday’s District 10 Class 2A championship match at Maplewood Jr-Sr High School against Cochranton.
Meadville opened the match with a 5-1 run and didn’t look back. The ’Dogs took the first set 25-9 and went on to win the match 3-1 (25-9, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17) and claim its third straight district championship.
“I think they’ve heard enough that they haven’t been starting fast enough. Not just from me, but from Tim (Schleicher) and Matt (Izbinski), the parents, the fans, they knew they had to start hot,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “Cochranton is a great team. We get fired up when we play those guys and they get fired up when they play us. We knew it would be a fun atmosphere and a packed house.”
Part of what makes it a fun atmosphere is how often these two Crawford Central School District rivals play. They played twice in the regular season and then numerous more times at tournaments the past few months.
“It feels like we play them a million times over the season. It feels good to beat them,” Meadville senior setter Caden Mealy said. “We know they’re a tough team. They give us everything they have and we give them everything we have.”
After the blowout first set, the Cardinals calmed down and played high quality volleyball.
“That’s kind of been our thing. I’m glad we got that out of the way quick where they get a big game on us in the first set,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “Then we were able to play with them, as opposed to having it happen later in the match. I thought once we settled into the match and the atmosphere we started to make an impact on the game offensively.”
After battling to a 10-10 tie it seemed Meadville would close out the set after going on a 5-1 run, but Cochranton responded to tie the set at 21. A Meadville hitting error gave the Cards set point, but Meadville senior Julian Jones buried a ball into a soft spot in the Cardinals’ defense to make it 24-23. The Cards won on another Bulldogs error.
Meadville stayed calm after the loss and ended the third set on a 13-6 run to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
“They work hard and it was a tough match tonight. They showed a lot of grit and got after it,” Bancroft said. “There was a lot of emotions the whole match up and down and they really stuck with it.”
The Cardinals opened the fourth set on a 7-2 run, courtesy of several Andrew Custead aces. Meadville recovered quickly and tied the match at 9s. From there, each team took turns pummeling the ball into the floor.
For Meadville, Jackson Decker and Jones were busy down the stretch. The pair of outside hitters routinely found success against Cochranton’s defense.
“That’s definitely something we’ll have to take a look at if we have the chance to get to them again,” Cierniakoski said. “When they have two good outsides like they do and a really good setter, that’s a pretty good combination.”
The combination combined for 41 kills in the match, most of them coming from Mealy who tallied 48 assists.
Meadville stayed ahead of Cochranton down the stretch in the fourth set and Jones put an exclamation mark on the match with the final kill to clinch the championship.
The championship is the culmination of months of hard work as much of the team plays club volleyball in the summer and plays as much as they can in the fall and winter.
“We put a lot of work in over the winter playing open gyms and coming into practice we knew we’d have to work hard this year after losing our big middle Charlie Waid,” Decker said. “Coming in here, we thought they’re (Cochranton) a good team and they’ve come close to us. They almost beat us a few times this season, so we knew it’d be tough and we came out swinging.
“All day today I was getting the tingles. I could feel it coming. I was really pumped coming in here. I knew everyone was. When we saw each other in the halls we hyped each other up all day.”
Meadville will play the third seed from District 7, Ambridge, on Tuesday at a time and location to be announced.
Pacing the Cardinals was Landon Homa with 14 kills and Gledhill added 11. Hoffman tallied eight digs and six kills while Custead had 18 digs. Greyson Jackson dished 38 assists.
Despite the loss, Cochranton’s season is not over. The Cardinals advance to the state playoffs and will play District 7 champion Montour on Tuesday at a time and location to be announced.
“I think we’re a top team without question. At this point you have to be playing your best,” Cierniakoski said. “I really hope we have a chance to see (Meadville) again down the road, but we definitely have a tough road ahead of us.”
If Meadville and Cochranton were to meet in the state playoff bracket, it would be in the semifinal round.
