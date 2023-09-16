Yes, I admit it; I was a bit off. In last week’s column I predicted the Browns would beat the Bengals by 17 points. They beat them by 21.
My exact words were “I believe that the defense will make life absolutely miserable for [Joe] Burrow.” So, forgive me for a little gloating. Even the staunchest and most optimistic Browns fans that I know, (and that means you ,Jim Hunter), had the Browns (maybe) winning a tight one. I saw it differently.
How miserable was it for the Bengals? I’m struggling with my thesaurus to find a word more descriptive of what we witnessed. Abysmal comes to mind. Joe Burrow and his stable of highly touted playmakers were completely subdued and dominated. The first play set the tone as Za’Darius Smith hit Burrow and the ball fluttered out of bounds. He was harassed and struck to the ground relentlessly.
The highest paid athlete in American sports history looked scared and confused. He played like a freshman for the Buckeyes in the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. He couldn’t handle the pressure at OSU, and he couldn’t handle the pressure inflicted on him by the pack of hungry wolves that Jim Schwartz had lined up on the other side of the ball. It got so bad that the Bengals simply gave up. With about six minutes to go, Burrow was pulled from the game for fear of serious injury to their star, both physical and mental.
Here are some of the pertinent stats that exemplify the beatdown:
The high-powered Bengals racked up the measly total of 142 yards and were a paltry 2 for 15 on 3rd downs.
The Bengals punted on their first seven possessions, which represents the most punts for the Bengals in the first half of a game since 1991.
Burrow was 14 for 31 for 82 yards, which is 66 fewer yards that his previous low point. It also marked the first time in his career with a completion percentage under 50. His 82 yards on 30+ pass attempts was the third lowest yardage total with that many attempts in the NFL since 1950. He had no completed passes over 10 yards. And get this: Burrow’s yards per passing attempt was a miniscule 2.6 yards; I am still trying to research this one, but I believe that may have tied or set an all-time NFL record for the puniest production.
You get the idea. You saw it for yourself. I predicted last week that Myles Garrett would win the Defensive Player of the Year award and he did nothing to dispel that notion. He wreaked havoc throughout the game. He also was a key participant in my two favorite plays of the day. You’ve probably seen the one because it’s all over the internet. He lined up as linebacker right over center. As Burrow set up the play and called out the signals, Garrett swayed back and forth, left to right, back and forth, crossover dribbling an imaginary basketball.
The offensive line was looking at him and pointing in obvious confusion. On the snap, Garrett roared up the middle almost unimpeded and totally broke down the play. He didn’t get the sack on that one, but he created it. The other was the play of the game. With about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter the Bengals thought they still had a chance and decided to go for it on 4th-and-4 in their own territory. Sack by Garrett, Burrow on the ground, game over.
It looks like the Browns defense is legit, but the game was not all smooth sailing. The offense struggled, particularly in the passing game and Deshaun Watson demonstrated plenty of room for improvement. In the first half he hit the turf more frequently than he hit his receivers. Thank our lucky stars for Nick Chubb, (106 yards and a 5.9 yard per carry average). The offense is going to be something to watch as the season progresses.
And the season progresses on to Pittsburgh for a Monday night matchup. While the Browns were annihilating the Bengals, at the confluence of the Monongahela and the Allegheny rivers the Steelers were getting trounced by the 49ers. So, this should be an easy time at the famed Acrisure Stadium, right? I doubt it. After all, it’s the Steelers, and over the years this particular matchup has brought out the worst in the Brown and Orange.
I hate to bring up this gruesome fact, but the Steelers have beaten the Browns in 19 straight regular season games in Pittsburgh, (but don’t forget the 2021 playoff game!). The Steelers also have the confidence of riding a 20-game home winning streak on Monday Night Football.
The Browns are early 2-1/2 point favorites, which is as rare as a Crawford County paving project that finishes ahead of schedule. In fact, it would mark the first time since 1989 that the Browns were the favored team in Pittsburgh, (which was a 51-0 Browns victory, by the way).
I struggled with this one. On the one hand, the Steelers are not near the pathetic team that got beat up this past Sunday. In fact, many experts figured them as a playoff team. And they’ve got Mike Tomlin, whose personality may be irritating, but he’s a pure winner. He’s won with Duck Hodges, for heaven’s sake. I expect the Steelers to play well. I expect Kenny Pickett to make some plays and I expect Najee Harris to run hard. Obviously, T.J. Watt will be hard to handle.
But, on the other hand, the Browns have plenty of room to grow, and I think we will see the offense begin to mesh. The defense may not be quite as dominant but will continue to impress. In the end, I’m picking the team with the better roster, top to bottom. The Browns have more talent. Period. Browns 24, Steelers 17.
With a win the Browns will have started the season at 2-0 for the first time since 1993. Which is the same year Bill Belichick benched and then released Bernie Kosar, and the team ended 7-9. I bring that up only to emphasize that we’ve experienced the nightmares. Those days are over. This is the Browns time. Bring it on you Picksburg Stillers.
