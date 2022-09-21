So, I’m sitting in a bar in Myrtle Beach this past week wearing a Cleveland Browns T-shirt, pretty much minding my own business, when my attire caught the attention of a group of fellows across the way. These guys seemed quite amused to see a Browns fan and asked what it was like following such an ill-fated, cursed team. My response was that “you’ve got to be able to endure a lot of pain,” and that drew a hearty laugh.
Well, never were those words more apt than what we endured this past Sunday. The 31-30 loss to the Jets was enough to test the pain threshold of even the most hearty and resilient of Browns fans. Not only did they wind up losing to an inferior opponent, they did it in epic fashion, featuring a total disintegration in all phases of the game. Blowing a 30-17 lead with less than 2:00 left in the game, against an opponent with no timeouts, places this collapse into the realm of all-time NFL meltdowns.
It was a debacle of historical proportions; the last time an NFL team blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes was back in 2001, some 2,229 games ago. Browns fans will not be surprised to learn that the last team to accomplish this ignominious fate was, yes, you’ve got it, your 2001 Cleveland Browns. It was a game against the Bears, and I remember it well, as the final nail in the coffin in that game was a Tim Couch pick-6 in overtime.
In the Jets game, the Browns did not even earn the opportunity to redeem themselves in overtime, thanks to a missed point-after by rookie Cade York, who in one week’s time has gone from being our presumptive GOAT, to the goat. I should say one of the goats, for there were others equally culpable in this fiasco. Let’s start right at the top, with head coach Kevin Stefanski, and his cohorts in incompetence, defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coach Mike Preifer.
Special teams’ blunders led to a 15-point swing. There was, of course, the missed extra point. and then, with 1:22 left the Browns managed to botch an onside kick. During the 2021 season there were 71 attempted onside kicks and only 3 that were successful, (4.23 percent), but the Browns have developed a special talent for blowing this long-shot play. Remember back to last season when the Ravens came back and almost beat the Browns after they successfully pulled one off. In this case, the failure to fall on the onside kick resulted in an effortless Joe Flacco TD drive, the winning play coming with just 22 seconds left. While we’re criticizing the special teams, let’s not forget the Jets first possession of the game. Down 7-0, the Jets faced a fourth and two and brought out the punter. But it was a fake and the receiver was left completely uncovered for a 17-yard gain. Next thing you know it’s 7-7. This is stuff that just can’t happen and Mike Preifer has got to be feeling some serious heat this week.
I don’t know what to make of the defense. Talented, but largely ineffective in the first two games. Fourth quarters have been a total disaster; they’ve given up 34 points in this quarter in two games! There have been four completely blown coverages and I’m sick and tired of hearing about “communication breakdowns.” I just can’t fathom how you let a guy get wide open for a 66 yard touchdown when there is just 1:22 left on the clock and you’re facing a back-up quarterback who is about five years beyond his prime. Joe Woods has been the defensive coordinator for three years, so it’s not a new system being installed. I suggest that they think about getting back to some basic defensive schemes, such as having the cornerbacks cover the receivers one-on-one. It’s entirely possible that theses guys just don’t get it.
Stefanski is in charge of the whole mess and must shoulder the largest share of the blame. It seemed like a small point at the time, but why didn’t he have Nick Chubb fall to the ground or run out of bounds when they had the ball on the 12-yard line? With the Jets out of timeouts, they could have had three kneel-downs and the game would have been over. Instead, he ran in for a touchdown which caused Jets head coach Robert Saleh to tell his team “They just gave us our only chance to win this.”
Yes, there is plenty of blame to go around. It’s been an embarrassing parade of mental errors and mistakes in execution. After two games it’s not a team playing winning football. You may say that they could and should be 2-0, but they could just as easily be 0-2. In denying themselves a 2-0 start (through their own incompetence), the Browns have extended their record of having gone since 1993 without having a 2-0 start to a season. That is an all-time NFL record for futility, and, again, one that is no surprise to any of us. Unfortunately, that record is on-going.
The only solace is that the rest of the AFC North also lost on Sunday. I fully expected the Bengals to take a step back this season and they now sit at 0-2. The punchless Steelers now come to Cleveland for a Thursday night game. As with the first two games, I would expect the Browns to beat the Steelers solely on the basis of them being the better team. But so far that has made little difference. The Browns are 5 ½ point favorites, but I wouldn’t bet the Browns to cover that spread, not the way these guys are underperforming. A win, any kind of win, would be a blessing. And, frankly, a surprise.
Here is a wild prediction, not based upon any rational thought process: Browns 17, Steelers 13. Nick Chubb with the winning touchdown run and Myles Garrett sacks Trubisky on the final play to thwart a frantic, last-second Steelers drive on the Browns 10-yard line. As always, we hope for the best, even though we generally, and with good reason, expect the worst.
Readers’ alert: the Steelers game will be televised exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, so don’t be checking for it on your cable channels. If you are one of the few remaining Americans who doesn’t yet have Amazon Prime, you might want to sign up for it by Thursday. Or visit a friend who has it.
Despite everything, let’s hear it: GO BROWNS! We’re tough. We endure the pain and come back for more.
