Freshman Jack Burchard came through in the clutch for the Meadville basketball team.
Burchard hit a runner in the lane with 0.5 seconds left in overtime to clinch the Bulldogs’ 64-62 win over Oil City at the House of Thrills on Friday night.
“Burchard dribbled the length of the court and hit a floater to win it,” coach Mark McElhinny said. “He made two clutch foul shots in the previous possession to put the ’Dogs up by one.”
Kahlon Simmons led Meadville (2-2) with 26 points. However, he fouled out with five minutes to go in regulation.
McElhinny said Simmons had a
“huge night, hitting several shots in the fourth.”
Oil City led 19-18 after the first quarter and maintained that one-point lead at the half, 32-21. The Oilers extended it to 46-44 after three quarters before regulation ended at 57-all.
Guard Cam Vanwormer led the Oilers (0-3) with 24 points, followed by Jake Hornbeck with 17.
Burchard scored 16 points for the Bulldogs and Lucas Luteran had 12 points (all 3-pointers in the second half).
“Great team effort,” McElhinny said after the win.