This opening column for the 2022-23 bowling season is a keeper … at least for this year.
For roughly two weeks, I’ve been beating my brain on how to kick-off this season. Then, while on a nice country drive a few nights ago, it donned on me — contact the local proprietors and get their thoughts on their league bowlers.
Who will throw the first 300 game at the respective houses? Who is the most underrated bowler? The proprietors — Lee Duck at Cochranton Lanes, Don Granda Jr. at Lakeside Lanes, Natalie Hanks at Lost Lanes and Ramon Rodriguez at Plaza Lanes — took time out of their busy schedules and gave this columnist their opinions on these questions, along with a couple others.
I think you will enjoy this piece …
Who do you think will throw the first 300 game this season at your house, and why?
Duck, Cochranton Lanes: Andrew Barnes. He has been getting the ball really well to the pocket, but just not getting the carry yet. I think that is going to change when the weather gets cooler. (Cat’s choice: Brad Spring).
Granda Jr., Lakeside Lanes: Doug Dunham. He is past due. (Cat’s choice: Glenn Dillon).
Hanks: I would say Dan (Francis) or Jeff (Keener), but you never know. (Cat’s choice: Phil Rice).
Rodriguez, Plaza Lanes: I want to say Rodrick Baird for obvious reasons, but I believe it will be a left-hander because of the topography of the house. (Cat’s choice: Brandon Wachob).
Who do you think will have a lights-out year, and why?
Duck: I think it's going to be Matt Nelson. He has just been throwing the ball good. He is already over 200 average, and I believe that is going to get higher yet.
Granda Jr.: I might be prejudiced but DJ (son) as he graduated college, and his job allows him the ability to bowl multiple nights a week versus just a handful of times a year.
Hanks: I would have to say Dan and Jeff again. They can play the lanes no matter what the shot is.
Rodriguez: Among the men, Gary McGranahan, Mike Almon, Chris Jannazzo and Brandon Wachob are all off to a great start this season. Among the women, Savannah Custard, Darcy King, Kayla Card and Britney Holben are all poised for a good year..
Who is the most underrated bowler (man or woman) at your house, and why?
Duck: Brad Spring. He is sort of that quiet man, who bowled lights out this summer almost every week, and started Monday night men's league with the same charge. Maybe he should have been my 300 pick.
Granda Jr.: Art Barnes. He quietly rolls 600-plus night in and night out.
Hanks: I believe it’s Mark Deyoung. He is one of the most consistent bowlers here. He has averaged in the low 200’s for years.
Rodriquez: Austin Bedow and DJ Reagle have put together some good series in the past and have room to grow. Veteran bowler Frank Wagner brings a strong game on Wednesday nights.
Who is the most bubbliest, enthusiastic bowler, and explain their actions?
Duck: Larry Hoffman, mainly because I believe every bowler here is because of Larry. It doesn't matter who you are, you are going to like Larry. (Columnist note: So true, Lee).
Hanks: Stacie Baideme. She never gets upset as she is just happy to be with friends.
Rodriquez: Betty Longo. From the sassy short tennis skirts to the always good attitude, this bowler is a bundle of sunshine who’s serious about her game.
Which youth bowler are you expecting to have a breakout year, and why?
Duck: Our youth league starts Sunday and I’m sure the VanSise bowlers, Braeleigh and Aiden, and the Plyler boys, Landon and Cameron, are going to make statements.
Granda Jr.: Colby Stewart, a continuation of the second half of last year. He puts a lot of time and effort into his game, always working to get better.
Hanks: Trent Dailey. With work, he can be the next Nick (Archacki).
Rodriguez: The Plyler brothers. Landon continues to excel, and brother Cameron is following in his footsteps
Francis, Keener shine
It’s only Week 3 and Lost Lanes’ pin-crushers Dan Francis and Jeff Keener nearly tossed honor scores in the Spa League on Monday night.
Throwing the ball without any pain for the first time this season, Francis came within a 10-pin from shooting his 13th career 800 series as the right-handed fireballer tossed games of 265, 285 and 248 for a 798 series.
Needing a strike on his 11th ball in his third game to get an 800, Francis buried the shot in the 1-3 pocket, but the 10-pin didn’t flinch.
In the first week of the Spa League, Francis — coming off a 231 average season — struggled through a painful night as his right shoulder ached horribly … so bad, Francis bowled left-handed in week two.
With more rest, Francis’ right shoulder was pain-free on Monday, and he gave it a go.
“I had an MRI on my shoulder, and it showed nothing is torn or anything and I can’t hurt it as it is just swelling, impingement and bursitis,” he said. “The meds have it feeling better, so I will continue to bowl right-handed until I see the specialist in October.”
The scores looked great, but Francis wasn’t totally satisfied with the way he threw the ball.
“It was really the first night of bowling for me as the first night was so painful, so I was rusty and didn’t execute that well,” he said. “My new DV8 Hellcat with a fresh cover stock really made me look like I threw it way better than I did. I also think the new pins Harry (Hanks) put in helped as well as my carry was very consistent even on bad shots.
“There have been nights I’ve thrown it great and just couldn’t score, and on Monday night, it was the opposite where I scored very well when I really think I should have been 100 pins lower on the night. But, if I can get my arm fully healthy again and clean up the nerves and mistakes, I think Monday’s performance was a good start to the year.”
Without a doubt.
Did Francis’ lights-out performance put a charge in Keener? Maybe.
Francis finished up approximately 15 minutes earlier than Keener, who was early in his third game and had already rolled 269 and 225 games.
The big fella – who set the Lost Lanes’ single-season average record last season with a mind-blowing 232 – started his third game with three strikes in a row … then four … five … six … seven. He entered the 10th frame with a shot at his 20th career 300 game, and in typical Keener calmly fashion, crushed his opening two tosses. His 12th ball looked good, but the 4-pin didn’t fall, finishing with a 299 and whopping 793 series.
“It wasn’t the greatest ball, but it could have been a strike,” said the humble Keener.
Wachob repeats?
Brandon Wachob isn’t resting on his laurels.
Selected as Cat’s Tom Young Bowler of the Year last season for the first time in his outstanding career, the left-handed Wachob has opened the 2022-23 season blazing — shooting eye-catching 700’s at Plaza Lanes.
Wachob fired 278 and 256 games for a 740 in Monday Night Invitational League and 257 and 268 games for a 737 in Plaza Men’s League.
Keep it rolling, Brandon!
In other men’s action, Art Barnes and Jordan Vaughn tossed 722 and 720 series in Wednesday Nighters League and Stewart’s Classic League, respectively, at Lakeside Lanes … Right-hander Gary McGranahan, who rolled his 79th career 300 game at Celebrity Lanes in Greenville on Monday, threw two 255 games for a 703 in Commercial League … Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck punished his pins with a 701 in Sunday Night Mixed League.
Barnes converts 7-10
Andrew Barnes, who has eight career 300 game and many 700 series, accomplished a first in bowling on Monday night in Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes: Picked up the 7-10 split.
“I threw it towards the 10 and it looked good off my hand,” he said, “and it bounced back out and swiped the 7-pin. It was cool.”
Sidenote on the 7-10 split: Unbelievably, the legendary Jim Lynn has picked it up four times.
Red-hot women
A handful of ladies are off to a fast start.
Sandwiching a 243 between 214 and 203 games, Kayla Card tossed a 660 in Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes … A 265 game powered Savannah Custard to a 626 series in Commercial League … Jessie Trojanovich – a newbie to the column, who I need to get some scoop on – shot a 226 game and 616 in Mixed Nuts League at Plaza League … Stacey Dodson shot a 246 game and 615 in Monday Night Invitational League and Karen Steadman tossed a 606 in Tuesday Night Mixed League at Cochranton Lanes.
Medrick dialed in
Remember the name, Victoria Medrick.
Picking up a bowling ball for the first time this season, the 15-year-old Medrick made a strong statement in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes by throwing games of 211, 203 and 211 for a 625 series.
Great shooting, Victoria!
Cat’s predictions
My beloved Browns will beat the Steelers, 23-17 tonight, and the Steeler fans will get their wish as one-year sensation Kenny Pickett will replace Mitchell Trubisky as the starting quarterback in their next game against the Jets.
COCHRANTON LANES
Tuesday Nite Mixed – Lee Duck 227-236-678, Jesse Jackson 220, KAREN STEADMAN 198-193-215-606, Larry Hoffman 228-618, Lena Roxberry 211, Karen Steadman 213-204, Lee Duck 224-614.
Sunday Nite Mixed – LEE DUCK 256-226-701, Karen Steadman 197, Matt Nelson 244-643, Amanda Anthony 191, Mary Talbot 196, Barb Benak 197, Lee Duck 224-244-658.
Pioneer – Lee Duck 246-650, Andrew Barnes 237-221-635, Ryan Williams 223-624, Lee Duck 229-634, Shawn Smith 236-653, Brad Spring 255-671, Mark Williams 227-609.
Twilighters – Kathy Wolfe 196, Lena Roxberry 195.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Lynn 608, Nate Fralick 231-246-632, Dan Lilly 241-224-663, Jeff Keener 238-629, Joe French 246-637.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Shaun Boyle 611, Don Granda Jr. 608, Sonny Rauscher 236-648, Chad Beers 222-224-607, Jeff Bragg 239-225-674, Glenn Dillon 252-232-664, Shaun Boyle 232-235-643, Don Granda Jr. 234-631, Tim McEntire 610, Sonny Rauscher 234-236-664, JORDAN VAUGHN 244-246-230-720, Chad Beers 234-648, Jeff Bragg 236-255-684, Glenn Dillon 611, Lane Baker 237-631.
NFL Mixed – Don Granda Jr. 222-628, Ashley Hotchkiss 206, Doug Dunham 627, Cindy Carlson 204, Don Granda Jr. 220-613, Jordan Vaughn 227-627, John Gaunt 231-655.
Businessmen – Brandon Medrick 246-608, DJ Granda 232-623, Brian Williams 221-641, Brandon Medrick 257-668, Joe Mumford 257-644, Elijah Maso 608.
National Mixed – Laurie Reigleman 198.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Amanda King 202, Teresa O’Malley 190.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 244-636, Doug Dunham 220-609, Lane Baker 221-621, Dan Francis 604, Jason Easler 250-679, Doug Tabar 232-223-632, Tyler Foister 225-638, Shaun Boyle 235-622, Andrew Barnes 244-246-698, ART BARNES 238-269-722, DJ Granda 602, Doug Dunham 223-619, Tyler Foister 266-629, Sonny Rauscher 235-639, DJ Granda 239-655.
Prep – Jiahna Cox 102-104, Bryson Beers 130, Jay Villalba 107, Zayla Preston 103.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 220-184-567, Lane Arnett 173-156-471, Chase Stewart 167-170-171-508, Katarina Cameron 164, Noah Scott 163, Hayden Dunham 122-145-374, Austin Clark 114-107, Lexi Potts 181-200-530, Meegan McKinney 181, Adrian Moyers 170-157-450, Addison Medrick 191-184-505, VICTORIA MEDRICK 211-203-211-625, Nate Brace 148, Wyatt Griggs 145, Zoe Griggs 143, Colby Stewart 187-194-175-556, Chase Stewart 236-489, Katarina Cameron 179-170-504, Hayden Dunham 129-132-371, Landon Dunham 110, Steven Heckman 130-127-364, Austin Clark 104-108, Lexi Potts 170, Abigail Powell 162, Meegan McKinney 191-202-553, Jackson McKinsey 130-339, Adrian Moyers 162-383, Addison Medrick 144-130-383, Andrew Medrick 211-478, Nate Brace 135-324.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – SAVANNAH CUSTARD 265-626, Jeremy Smith 226-640, John Gaunt 248-650, Paul King 631, Josh Beerbower 254-647, Art Barnes 237-664, GARY McGRANAHAN 255-255-703, Troy Johnson 225-223-614, Chris Jannazzo 245-674, Donnie Graham 235-600, Dan Hamilton 221-601, Brian Stainbrook 221-624.
Plaza Men – BRANDON WACHOB 257-268-737, Dan Thomas 256-659, Frank Wagner 267-656, Alan Collins 238-630, Austin Bedow 225-607, Diane McHenry 190.
Monday Night Invitational – Morgan Dyne 192, Britney Holben 278-580, Tyler Barnes 245-665, Cody Gettig 233-625, STACEY DODSON 215-246-615, Kurt Baird 602, Sue Hamilton 199-288-585, Amandia Covert 198-201-586, KAYLA CARD 214-243-203-660, Glen McCool Sr. 650.
Mixed Nuts – BRANDON WACHOB 278-256-740, Chris Jannazzo 231-682, Phil Rice 258-638, Tony Grychowski 222-613, JESSIE TROJANOVICH 226-616.
Eagles 429 – Lewis SanFelice 246-684, DJ Reagle 224-650, Chris Berdis 224-636.
Swingers – Traci Lippert 224-575.
Senior Men – Art Barnes 256-666, Terry Bowersox 215-594, Cliff Seibel 194-571, Ralph Mowris 231-570, Tom Osborne 200-568.
Senior Mixed – Bill Furno 200, Richard Westerbrook 183, Sheree Griggs 211-499, Kathy Barton 174-462, Mary Lou Lenhardt 158, Betty Longo 156.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.