FARRELL — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team returned home from the Farrell Dresch McCluskey Tournament as champions.
The Blue Devils beat Farrell 48-25 in the championship game on Wednesday at Farrell High School.
Cambridge Springs beat Meadville 52-16 in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday to advance to the title game.
Senior Makenzie Yanc stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, eight steals, six rebounds and six assists. She was named to the all-tournament team for her performance.
Finley Rauscher scored 12 points while Hailee Rodgers added six.
Cambridge Springs is 7-2 overall and will play Greenville at Penn State Behrend on Tuesday in a non-region contest.
Farrell (25)
D. Thomas 4 6-8 14, Daniels 2 1-2 5, King 2 0-2 4, Z. Thomas 1 0-0 2.
Totals 9 7-12 25.
Cambridge Springs (48)
Yanc 10 5-11 26, Rauscher 4 3-6 12, Rodgers 2 1-2 6, Cole 1 0-2 2, Boozer 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 9-21 48.
Farrell 13 6 4 2 — 25
Cambridge Springs 13 8 16 12 — 48
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Rauscher, Yanc.
Records: Farrell 1-6, 0-2 Region 1; Cambridge Springs 7-2, 0-1 Region 2.
