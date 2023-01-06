CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team beat Rocky Grove 72-7 at The Devils Den on Thursday in a Region 2 matchup.
Senior Makenze Yanc paced the Blue Devils with 19 points. Sydney Zilhaver and Hailee Rodgers added 12 and 11, respectively. Jordyn Wheeler grabbed nine rebounds and added four points.
Cambridge's defense allowed five points in the first half and one point in each of the final two quarter. Cambridge allowed just one made field goal.
Cambridge Springs is 8-3 overall and 1-1 in region action. The Blue Devils will be back in action on Monday at Youngsville for another region game.
Rocky Grove (7)
Montgomery 0 5-12 5, Rice 1 0-0 2.
Totals 1 5-12 7.
Cambridge Springs (72)
Yanc 9 1-2 19, Zilhaver 6 0-0 12, Rodgers 4 2-2 11, Rauscher 4 0-0 8, Schultz 2 3-7 7, York 2 0-0 5, Wheeler 2 0-4 4, Boozer 1 0-0 2, Leandro 1 0-0 2, Cole 1 0-0 2.
Totals 31 6-15 72.
Rocky Grove;2;3;1;1;—;7
Cambridge Springs;26;16;16;14;—;72
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Rodgers, York.
Records: Rocky Grove 0-10, 0-2 Region 2; Cambridge Springs 8-3, 1-1.
