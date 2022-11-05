The sweltering two-a-day practices in August were worth it for Cambridge Springs and Maplewood football teams — they made it to the playoffs, aka the second season.
The Blue Devils will face Mercer at Meadville Area Senior High School and the Tigers will battle Lakeview at Farrell High School tonight at 7. Following are previews on the District 10 Class 1A games:
Cambridge Springs (7-3, 5-2 Region 1) vs. Mercer (6-4, 5-2 Region 1)
Spa is heading into the playoffs with a full head of steam.
Fueled by senior Van Jones’ rushing heroics, Cambridge Springs is riding a three-game winning streak, scoring 30-plus points in each game. Jones was spectacular in the last two games against Mercer and Union City rushing for 200 and 203 yards, respectively.
“I’ve been very proud of Van’s effort the last two games,” said Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty. “He is a senior and I think he knows his year is coming to an end. He wants to be remembered as a great back.”
Jones’ dynamic performance against Mercer propelled the Blue Devils to a 32-22 come-from-behind upset victory as they were down 14-0 in the first quarter.
How did you turn things around, coach?
“Basically, the kids didn’t give up. They have a lot of pride and it showed. Hopefully, we’ll have another successful game against them.”
Next question: Are you playing your best ball of the season right now?
“I think so. We are jelling at the right time. The kids know their assignments and roles. They are a great bunch of kids to coach.”
Liberty isn’t a fan of Saturday games though:
“I do not like them. It’s a different day and a different team. Also, we’re playing on turf for the first time this season, so I do not know what to expect.”
Jim’s pick: Cambridge Springs 28, Mercer 27.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Mercer 28, Cambridge Springs 21.
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Cambridge Springs 27, Mercer 20.
Maplewood (4-6, 3-4 Region 1) vs. Lakeview (6-4, 5-2 Region 1)
In September, Maplewood suffered a 24-7 loss to Lakeview and Tigers’ head coach Jason Wargo blamed a coach for the setback.
Himself.
“We had a really good chance to win the football game, but offensively we did not play well that night and looking back I blame our offensive coordinator for that and without giving out his name I will say he has the exact same initials as the head coach,” he said semi-jokingly. “I’ll make sure I do a better job this time.”
Wargo’s redemption hours are tonight.
Continuing on the loss to the Sailors, Wargo said, “I thought our defense played one of the best games of the year. Defensive coordinator Jacob Roser and assistant head coach Bob Finkbeiner did an outstanding job with the game plan that week and getting the kids in the great positions they were in to make plays.”
The Tigers didn’t know they were playoff-bound until the last hour.
“I was at home Saturday morning spending time with my daughters and periodically checking Twitter and the D-10 website, but to no avail,” said Wargo. “One of my closest friends from college, whom I keep in touch with saw it first and texted me. I then sent a group message out to the team and parents to let them know and obviously they were very excited and could not wait to get to work on Monday.”
How are you going to play Lakeview in the second go-around, coach?
“Offensively, we need to be physical, disciplined and we need to protect the ball. Defensively, we need to be physical, disciplined and create turnovers.”
Maplewood’s main defensive key: Containing Lakeview junior running back Mitchell Tingley, who has rushed for 1,217 yards on the season.
“Mitchell is such a great runner. He has such a great combination of speed and power plus an uncanny vision of the field,” said Wargo. “We will have to be on top of our game if we want to contain him. He is also an outstanding defensive player as well.”
Overall on Lakeview Wargo said, “Coach Bill Hickman and the rest of their staff have done great job with that program. This is going to be a really tough challenge, but we are looking forward to it.”
Jim’s pick: Lakeview 21, Maplewood 14.
Topor’s pick: Maplewood 24, Lakeview 21.
McGinley’s pick: Lakeview 28, Maplewood 17.
