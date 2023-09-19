SAEGERTOWN — A matchup between Cambridge Springs and Maplewood at the Saegertown soccer field in Region 3 girls soccer resulted in a tie on Monday.
For Maplewood, the Tigers got a goal from Kylie Cochran. Reagan Cox was credited with the assist.
For Cambridge Springs, Moira York scored with an assist from Nola Zook.
Cambridge will be back in action on Wednesday when the Blue Devils host Girard. Maplewood play at Seneca on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.