CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs beat Cochranton 5-4 in a Region 2 battle on Friday.
The Blue Devils had two outs in the top of the seventh inning and needed just one more to secure the win, but the Cardinals didn't go out easy.
Senior Chelsey Freyermuth drilled a ball to center field for a single to breathe life into the Cards' offense. Katelyn Ewing reached first base on an error before Brooklyn Needler hit a hard ground ball for a single.
Freshman pitcher Kayla Crawford went from needing one more out and no one on base, to the bases loaded. Crawford delivered three straight balls before a strike and a foul tip. Cochranton grounded out to shortstop Hailee Rodgers on the next pitch to ice the game.
It was a high pressure situation for both teams — but both were prepared.
"She (Crawford) works extremely hard and plays a lot of softball," Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford said. "She's been in those pressure situations before, but this time was at the varsity level. She came through."
In the other dugout, Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire was happy to see the Cardinals fight with their backs against the wall.
"That's what we've been working on in practice the last three days is that exact scenario and the mental toughness of wanting to be in it," McGuire said. "I thought our girls responded very well to that."
Cochranton scored first when Dani Hoffman came home on a fielder's choice in the opening inning.
In the third inning, Freyermuth hit an RBI ground out to score Lili Douglas from third base. Ewing followed with an RBI single to put the Cards up 3-0. After an error, Zoe Hansen brought Ewing home on a single to center field.
Cambridge responded quickly. Morgan Harris opened the bottom of the third with a double before Kylee Miller roped one to the right field wall for a triple. Miller scored on the next at bat thanks to an Emily Boylan RBI single.
In the fourth, the Blue Devils took the lead after a Harris RBI double and two runs that were walked in.
Cochranton finished with four errors to Cambridge's two. Cochranton out-hit Cambridge 9-6. Multiple hitters for the Cardinals were Douglas, Freyermuth and Needler.
"We had a couple errors, but we played very well. Cambridge is always a good team," McGuire said. "We'll hopefully see them at Allegheny College sometime at the end of May."
Miller was 2-2 and Harris was 2-3 for the Blue Devils. A stat that isn't in the scorebook is the volume of the dugout, which was very high for the Devils. The supportive and vocal Blue Devils helped lift each other up after bad plays and kept each other focused.
"When I went out and talked to the team after the game I told them 'I am really proud of you girls for always supporting each other.' They really do," Mumford said. "On errors, you never hear them get mad at each other it is just 'We'll get the next one.' Being a real team is extremely important to us."
Cambridge Springs is 3-1 overall and 3-0 in region play. The Blue Devils are scheduled to play at Iroquois on Tuesday.
Cochranton is 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the region. The Cards are scheduled to host Reynolds on Monday.
Cochranton (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Douglas 3-1-2-0, Hoffman 4-2-1-0, Freyermuth 4-0-2-1, Sokol 0-0-0-0, Ewing 4-1-1-1, Needler 4-0-2-1, Williams 4-0-0-0, Hansen 3-0-1-1, Miller 3-0-0-0, Custead 2-0-0-0, McCartney 1-0-0-0. Totals 32-4-9-4.
Cambridge Springs (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 2-1-2-1, Boylan 3-0-1-1, Rodgers 3-0-0-1, Simmons 1-0-0-1, Dunton 4-0-0-0, Mosconi 1-0-1-0, Eaglen 0-1-0-0, Zilhaver 0-0-0-0, Dragosavac 3-0-0-0, Caldwell 3-1-0-0, Harris 3-2-2-1. Totals 25-5-6-5.
Cochranton 103 000 0 — 4 9 4
Cambridge Springs 002 300 x — 5 6 2
BATTING
2B: CS — Harris 2.
3B: CS — Miller.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CH — Needler 3-5-2-2-0-2, LP McCartney 0.1-0-0-0-4-4, Hoffman 2-0-0-0-4-4; CS — Rodgers 3-5-4-2-2-0, Crawford WP 4-3-0-0-4-1 .
Records: Cochranton 1-3 overall, 1-2 Region 2, Cambridge Springs 3-1, 3-0 Region 2.
