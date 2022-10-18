SAEGERTOWN — Cambridge Springs beat Maplewood and the elements in a 5-0 Region 3 girls soccer game on Monday at the PENNCREST Athletic Fields in Saegertown.
The team’s battled the weather as well as each other. The temperature was about 45 degrees with gusty winds when the game started. Mother Nature also added intermittent sleet in the second half. Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow made sure his girls adjusted for the conditions.
“We knew with the conditions today it can be tough, when it’s cold, windy and wet,” Bristow said. “I told the girls about 10 times before the game ‘make sure your shots are low. Low and hard shots are going to be hard for the keeper to get.’ We kept firing them over the goal, but with a little bit of composure from Maggie Braymer and Makenzie Yanc — the next thing you know we got a few in and everything calmed down.”
The Blue Devils dominated possession from the start. The ball rarely left Maplewood’s side of the field and if it did, one of Cambridge’s defenders was quick to send the ball back into the fray.
Cambridge had numerous opportunities at the goal but shots sailed over the goal or to the side more often than not. After about 15 shots, Cambridge Springs senior Maggie Braymer hit a ball low and to the left to score and break the game open.
Braymer scored her second goal about two minutes later on a high arcing shot that slipped through the goalkeeper’s fingertips.
“The Maplewood team pretty much had all 11 players in the penalty area,” Bristow said. “I think one of the reasons we were hitting the ball high was because there was a whole bunch of legs between them and the goal, so they were just looking for places to get a look at the goal.”
Senior Kylie Beck scored on a rebound from the goalkeeper at the 35 minute mark. Just before halftime, Braymer passed to Makenzie Yanc directly in front of the goal and Yanc booted it low in the corner. Cambridge led 4-0 at halftime.
“I was really happy with my girls because they were playing closer to their potential,” Maplewood head coach Ted Eriksen said. “Cambridge kept the pressure on us so hard in the first half, when you play in your end that long sooner or later they’re gonna score on you. They’re a very good team.”
In the second half, Cambridge took advantage of its lead and allowed several starters to sit and get some much needed rest before a playoff push.
Freshman Michayl White scored in the 63rd minute to give Cambridge its fifth goal of the game.
Offensively, Cambridge Springs outshot Maplewood 38-3. A major reason for the discrepancy in attempts was the Blue Devils’ defensive effort. Junior Nola Zook anchors the defense with Ella Worley and Finley Rauscher on the sides. The defense communicates well and keeps the ball in front of them.
Bristow recently made a formation change that switched from four to three defenders. Since the change, Cambridge has won five straight games by a total margin of 20-2.
“It’s so nice to have players of the caliber of Nola Zook in the middle and the back. I don’t know that we’ve ever had a consistent and good center back as her. I have confidence in her and on the one side we have Ella Worley and Fin Rauscher on the other, it’s a really solid three.”
Cambridge Springs is now 9-5-1 overall and 7-4 in Region 3 games. Cambridge Springs is peaking at the right time and Bristow is happy with the team’s confidence as of late.
“We have a couple of key players down and out, but at the same time we’re playing better and playing with more confidence,” Bristow said. “Early in the season we lost a few games after being in the lead, comfortably in the lead a few times, then losing it and it destroyed our confidence.”
The Blue Devils’ final regular season game is Wednesday when they host Girard.
Maplewood is 2-12 overall and 1-10 in region action. It’s been a tough season for Eriksen and the Lady Tigers as they fight a small roster, but he is happy with their improvement.
“Our season was up and down and the lack of numbers was an issue at times, especially when the weather was hot. We avoided injury and their conditioning was good,” Eriksen said. “They stayed healthy and kept plugging away. They got consistently a little bit better.”
Maplewood will conclude its regular season at Seneca on Wednesday.
