The Cambridge Springs softball team is seeking to make another trip to the PIAA state playoffs, but head coach Angela Mumford and her squad are taking a day-by-day approach to the season.
“I expect us to work hard everyday and come in with a positive attitude and get better every time we’re together,” Mumford said.
Last season, the Blue Devils ended with a 17-3 record with a 12-2 record in Region 2. Their two losses within the region both came against Union City, which made it to the state semifinals in the 2A tournament last season. The Blue Devils’ season ended at the hands of West Greene at the 1A state quarterfinals.
“Everyday’s a new adventure,” Mumford said. “We can’t take things for granted, so we’re just gonna show up and we’re gonna play our game and we’re gonna practice hard and we’ll let things develop and see how it goes.”
Last season the Blue Devils had two players who made it to the all-region first-team. One of which is junior pitcher Hailee Rodgers, while the Blue Devils will have to replace outfielder Paige Verbanac, who graduated.
The Blue Devils will also return four second-teamers to this year’s squad: catcher Makenzie Lewis, second baseman Taylor Smith, third baseman Aly Acosta Reyes and outfielder Kylee Miller. Even though she made the all-region team as a second baseman, Smith will move over to shortstop this season to replace graduate Chloe Schultz, who also made second-team last season.
Along with those players, Mumford also expects Emily Boylan and Maddie Dragosavac to be pivotal for the team this season. The team also has some less experienced players who will be seeking the varsity spotlight this season.
“Our biggest strength is our work ethic,” Mumford said. “We work hard every single day. We follow our philosophy of all out and we really believe in each other. The coaches believe in the players and the players believe in the coaches.”