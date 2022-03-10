RIDGWAY — After ending the District 10 playoffs with two losses, the Cambridge Springs boys basketball team proved they deserved to be in the state playoffs.
The Blue Devils opened the PIAA Class 2A first-round playoff game against Ridgway with 15-4 lead after the first quarter. Turnovers stacked up over the last three quarters and Cambridge lost 47-44 at Ridgway High School on Wednesday.
“We deserved to be here and we belonged here. I think that was evident from the score,” Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. “For a lot of years Cambridge has been in the mix and there’s a reason why. We have student athletes that work their tails off everyday in practice so we can get to the state playoffs. When we get here, we belong.”
Cambridge led early on with seven Nathan Held points and two Parker Schmidt 3-pointers. Coupled with a good defensive performance, and Cambridge was rolling early.
In the second quarter, Ridgway started to settle into their offense and defensively forced turnovers. After coughing the ball up once in the first quarter, Cambridge committed seven turnovers in the second quarter. Despite momentum shifting the Elkers way, Cambridge was up 27-20 at halftime.
The second half opened with two Cambridge turnovers and an Aaron Sorg 3-pointer. Schmidt answered with a trey of his own, but yet again turnovers added up for the Blue Devils and Ridgway outscored Cambridge 14-7 in the third quarter.
The game was knotted at 34 with only eight minutes left to play.
Jackson Mumford went 1-2 at the free throw line to open the quarter, but Ridgway went on a 6-0 run to command a 40-35 lead with midway through the quarter. A couple of good passes found Schmidt open down low for buckets and the sophomore delivered on two free throws for a 7-0 Blue Devils run and a 42-40 lead.
With just more than a minute left, Ridgway’s Jack Benninger drilled a corner 3-pointer to give his team a lead.
Twenty seconds later, Held caught an inbounds pass deep inside the Elker defense and patiently navigated to the basket to give his team a one-point lead.
On the other end, Domenic Allegretto carved through the defense and scored a layup. The bucket gave Ridgway a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Offensively, Cambridge Springs could not settle into a half-court offense without turning the ball over. The Blue Devils turned the ball over on four of their final five possessions.
Ridgway connected on two free throws with nine seconds remaining to give the Elkers a three point cushion.
Cambridge’s final possession resulted in an air ball and Ridgway was able to pass the ball in with one second left to drain the clock and secure a win.
“When you’re that close it’s even harder to walk away. Because you walk away with the if onlys, and that’s hard,” Leandro said. “I thought we played as hard of basketball as we played all year. We played to win the game and we easily could have.”
Schmidt led all scorers with 21 points. Held added 11 for the Blue Devils.
With the loss, Cambridge’s season is over. For the team’s seniors — Held, Hunter Spaid, Corbin Lehner and Jackson Mumford — their career is over.
“They have a lot more life left and a lot more living to do. They’re a great bunch of kids and they’ll all do great things. I told them that a little piece of me is with them, and a little piece of them is with me,” Leandro said. “I hope they can take something away from this basketball season they can cherish for the rest of their lives. I have no doubt great things are in their future.”
Cambridge Springs ends the season at 13-13 overall. Ridgway is 21-5 and will play the winner of Conemaugh Township and Greensburg CC on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
Leandro challenged her underclassmen to learn from the seniors' work ethic and level of play.
“Cambridge Springs has put themselves in a position year after year to get into the state playoffs, with the exception of last year because District 10 only took one, but we would have gone. There is a culture that the seniors established and that culture isn’t given, it's earned. So the underclassmen need to earn it as well,” Leandro said. “It’s not when the lights are on in a packed gym at the state playoff level. Championships are not won when everyone is in the gym. Championships are earned when you’re the only one in the gym. When you’re the only one at the foul line. And I challenged all the underclassmen to keep up that standard.”