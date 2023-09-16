TRANSFER — How about those Blue Devils?
Four weeks into the 2023 high school football season and Cambridge Springs’ football team is a perfect 4-0. They have failed to score less than 40 points in a single game, and that trend continued Friday night at Reynolds High School in a 50-7 Region 1 win over Reynolds.
“I just think we have that tenacity,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Nate Liberty.
The game was lopsided for its majority, but it didn’t start like it. On senior night, Reynolds managed to drive all the way to the red zone before being stopped by the Cambridge defense.
On the Raiders’ second possession of the game, they took one in for six as Kevyn Malgieri caught a pass from quarterback Gavin Alabran. The extra point kick was also good.
“We came out flat and lined up wrong on their touchdown,” said Liberty “But then we came out in the second half looking like a team ready to play and ready to fight. It was awesome to see.”
Very early on, Cambridge struggled to get its offense going. That changed quickly as the first Blue Devil touchdown of the night came through the air as quarterback Morgan Applebee found Parker Schmidt in the end zone.
Cambridge was stopped in its attempt for an extra two points, which would continue throughout the rest of the game.
Preston Gorton then decided to take over the game as he picked off a pass from Reynolds quarterback Alabran before scoring himself on offense via a catch and run.
The offense for Cambridge then was firing on all cylinders, with multiple contributors.
“When you beat a team like Reynolds, you don’t win with a one-man show,” said Liberty. “You win as a team, and we won with all 11 tonight.”
The defense for Cambridge practically scored the next touchdown, forcing a turnover on downs by Reynolds on the 1-yard line. Applebee took one in himself and made it 18-7 heading into halftime as the Blue Devils once again came up short in their efforts to go for two.
In the second half, Cambridge took complete control. The little glimmer of hope that Reynolds had at the beginning of the game seemed like ages ago.
Gorton scored another touchdown on a long run, and for the first time all game, Cambridge finally converted for the two-point conversion.
Reynolds got the ball back, turned it over on downs, and Cambridge promptly shoved the ball back into their endzone with a Josh Gorton touchdown.
Defense paved the way for another Cambridge touchdown later on as Damarco Green recovered a Reynolds fumble. Jordan Washington then ran in for another touchdown.
The dominance continued for Cambridge as they ended things with touchdowns from Brett Kania and Brandon Hoover.
The final two scores were a bit unique however in that female kicker Kylie Miller got into the game. Her first kick was short, and in her second attempt, the snap was mishandled.
Cambridge left 12 points off the board as they failed to add extra points.
But it didn’t matter as the Blue Devils destroyed the Raiders 50-7. The team chemistry was evident and as they continue to win, the Blue Devils
“My whole life, I’ve played football, and some of the best memories I have had in my life in being in the locker room with my brothers,” said Liberty. “These guys are a bunch of brothers too. These kids are getting those feelings and getting excited.”
Cambridge Springs has a non-conference away game against Iroquois on Friday at 7 p.m.
